HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (ASHAA) has added a new rule to accommodate religious requests. The rule comes after the Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team either had to play on their Sabbath or forfeit their regional semi-final game. The team chose to forfeit. Until now, AHSAA has not had a rule to protect teams from situations like this that would force them to choose between their faith and their event.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO