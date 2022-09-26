ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, the majority of teams in the WTVM viewing area are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.
Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
AHSAA adopts new rule to accommodate religious requests from sports teams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (ASHAA) has added a new rule to accommodate religious requests. The rule comes after the Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team either had to play on their Sabbath or forfeit their regional semi-final game. The team chose to forfeit. Until now, AHSAA has not had a rule to protect teams from situations like this that would force them to choose between their faith and their event.
Clinching Time for Calhoun Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, and Oxford

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford clinch hosting rights for their area tournaments, Faith gets close and more TUESDAY’S MATCHES Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden at Donoho Donoho 3, Pleasant Valley 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Pleasant Valley 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-16, 25-13) Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-18, 25-20) Oxford, Gaylesville at Gadsden […]
