Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, the majority of teams in the WTVM viewing area are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.
Troy Messenger
Area football games moved to Thursday
Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores
The weekend's schedule, and numerous schools moved up their games to Thursday night, and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
2022 ASWA Week 7 State Football Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night’s Game of the Week is Hartselle (6-0, 2-0 6A) vs. Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0 6A). For several years now, meetings between the Trojans and Tigers have had major region and playoff implications. This year is no different. Class 6A, Region 7 is highly...
AHSAA adopts new rule to accommodate religious requests from sports teams
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (ASHAA) has added a new rule to accommodate religious requests. The rule comes after the Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team either had to play on their Sabbath or forfeit their regional semi-final game. The team chose to forfeit. Until now, AHSAA has not had a rule to protect teams from situations like this that would force them to choose between their faith and their event.
Clinching Time for Calhoun Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, and Oxford
Calhoun County, AL – Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford clinch hosting rights for their area tournaments, Faith gets close and more TUESDAY’S MATCHES Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden at Donoho Donoho 3, Pleasant Valley 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Pleasant Valley 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-16, 25-13) Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-18, 25-20) Oxford, Gaylesville at Gadsden […]
Comments / 0