Provo, UT

BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
Utah Reveals “Homecoming” Uniforms Against Oregon State At The Pie

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s Homecoming Weekend up on the hill which means Utah football will be wearing their “Homecoming” uniforms against Oregon State. This look gives an old school spin to a classic look for the Utes. The look features a white helmet, red jersey, and white pants. The numbers on the jersey are a vintage script outlined in black, while the helmets feature the classic “Interlocking U” logos and a red facemask. The white pants have a clean red strip pattern going down them, while the jerseys have a white strip pattern on the shoulders that also features the “Interlocking U”.
BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night. A new game week means another uniform reveal...
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
With Brant Kuithe Out, Thomas Yassmin Could Shine

SALT LAKE CITY- With start tight end Brant Kuithe out for the year, the Utes will most likely be turning to rugby phenom turned tight end Thomas Yassmin to shine in his place. While it hurts having one of your known commodities out for the season, Utah is confident Yassmin can carry the torch in his own, unique way.
Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Out For The Season Following Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham announced the news during Monday’s press conference. “The big downer from the game was Brante Kuithe is lost for the season,” Whittingham said. “He’s...
BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina

(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later

SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Wyoming

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s win over Wyoming. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of Utah’s win over Arizona State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Utes. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter...
Weber State Football Enters Top 10 Of FCS Coaches Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team entered the top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll following a victory over the UC Davis Aggies. Weber State defeated UC Davis on Saturday, September 24, 17-12. On Monday, September 26, the Wildcats jumped five spots in the Coaches poll...
Craig Smith Enthusiastic About ’22-’23 Utah Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball officially got back to work in preparation for their 2022-2023 campaign and head coach Craig Smith could not hide his enthusiasm for the group. Last year was rough for Smith’s group only going 11-20. However, Smith and the rest of his coaching staff went to work revamping the roster and trying to eliminate the weaknesses that plagued them in 2021-2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

