College Sports

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Yardbarker

Indiana Football Week 5: Meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's been a season of significant change for Nebraska football. Entering the 2022 campaign, Nebraska welcomed in 15 transfers and 18 freshmen, and some thought Nebraska could contend for a Big Ten West title. But those aspirations quickly went down hill before the end of non-conference play. Nebraska started its...
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game

In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
The Spun

Look: This Iowa Stat Could Be Bad News For Michigan

Michigan faces its biggest test thus far this season when going into Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa. While the No. 4 Wolverines are favored to stay undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt, FOX College Football's Twitter account noted an interesting trend that should put the defending Big Ten champions on high alert.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Ferentz discusses why Kinnick has been a top-5 trap, how Iowa can upset Michigan again

Dating back to a 24-23 win in 2008 over Penn State, Iowa has made a history of dispatching of top-5 foes inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in their past six games in Iowa City against top-5 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll. That stretch includes last season’s 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions. Of course, then-No. 2 Michigan fell in Kinnick back in 2016, 14-13. Keith Duncan delivered a game-winning, 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes into the victory circle in that contest. Along the way, Iowa also picked up a 37-6 win over...
The Lantern

Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium

Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
The Associated Press

Illinois coach Bielema downplaying his return to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. Bielema is following the same advice he gives his players. “Really since we got together last January, we’ve said what’s behind us is what’s behind us,” Bielema told reporters this week. “What’s in front of us is what matters.” Bielema posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving to take over Arkansas’ program at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing to play in the Rose Bowl.
