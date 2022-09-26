Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Harbaugh Explains Exactly Why Iowa's Defense Is So Good
Michigan will be tested in a major way on the road in Iowa City this Saturday.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
First look: Michigan at Iowa odds and lines
The Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) clash in a battle in Iowa City, Iowa, Saturday. Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Michigan vs. Iowa from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
Yardbarker
Indiana Football Week 5: Meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers
It's been a season of significant change for Nebraska football. Entering the 2022 campaign, Nebraska welcomed in 15 transfers and 18 freshmen, and some thought Nebraska could contend for a Big Ten West title. But those aspirations quickly went down hill before the end of non-conference play. Nebraska started its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game
In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
What Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Big Ten Matchup Against No. 21 Minnesota
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday ahead of the team's road game against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers entered the national rankings this week after rolling to a 4-0 start to the season in dominating fashion.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kirk Ferentz Reveals If He's Out For Revenge Against Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines put it on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's Big Ten Championship game. It was a 39-point beatdown in Lucas Oil Stadium for Jim Harbaugh and Co. on the way to the school's first ever College Football Playoff. When asked if he had revenge...
Look: This Iowa Stat Could Be Bad News For Michigan
Michigan faces its biggest test thus far this season when going into Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa. While the No. 4 Wolverines are favored to stay undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt, FOX College Football's Twitter account noted an interesting trend that should put the defending Big Ten champions on high alert.
Kirk Ferentz discusses why Kinnick has been a top-5 trap, how Iowa can upset Michigan again
Dating back to a 24-23 win in 2008 over Penn State, Iowa has made a history of dispatching of top-5 foes inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in their past six games in Iowa City against top-5 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll. That stretch includes last season’s 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions. Of course, then-No. 2 Michigan fell in Kinnick back in 2016, 14-13. Keith Duncan delivered a game-winning, 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes into the victory circle in that contest. Along the way, Iowa also picked up a 37-6 win over...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois coach Bielema downplaying his return to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. Bielema is following the same advice he gives his players. “Really since we got together last January, we’ve said what’s behind us is what’s behind us,” Bielema told reporters this week. “What’s in front of us is what matters.” Bielema posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving to take over Arkansas’ program at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing to play in the Rose Bowl.
Here are the top 10 high school boys cross country times this season
As the temperatures begin to drop, the fall foliage starts to paint a breathtaking view and the days get shorter, that invariably means high school cross country times start to get faster. While the top of the state leaderboard remains unchanged, there are a couple of changes this week in the middle of the pack. ...
Comments / 0