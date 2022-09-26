MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. Bielema is following the same advice he gives his players. “Really since we got together last January, we’ve said what’s behind us is what’s behind us,” Bielema told reporters this week. “What’s in front of us is what matters.” Bielema posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving to take over Arkansas’ program at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing to play in the Rose Bowl.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO