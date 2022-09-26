ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Suggests Change To Major Racetrack

As a driver and a racing team manager, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been to just about every major racetrack in the country. But of all the historic venues he's seen, there's one that he thinks could use some changes. During the latest edition of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt...
Speedway Digest

Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles

Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch

The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
