U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council to meet on Oct. 3

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council will meet on Oct. 3, with the meeting to be presided by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"The preliminary agenda for the executive session includes an update from staff of the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on financial stability and energy market developments," the department said in a statement, adding that the meeting will have an executive session and a public session.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.