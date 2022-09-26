ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bassema Dawoud
2d ago

God you know what each individual is going through please make a way out of no way. some people are even judging people but God you know the situation thank you for being a just God. Please help us all🙏😔

Barabara Chaney
2d ago

people ain't happy about this card they should have put on food stamp card so be easy for people to buy stuff like food with it and they got it hard to the people to buy stuff because you can't go to Walmart buy anything in the store you got to buy stuff online people .

Mark Duncan
2d ago

can I buy lottery tickets with it I think the odds are better to get real money so I can buy what I want not what my criminal politician stealing government says I can would be better if the state got out from inbetween me and my federal benefits besides you already cut my food stamps by that amount and more F Joe biden and the Oglethorpe prison colony called Georgia

