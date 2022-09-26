Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
AthlonSports.com
Davante Adams Uses 2 Words To Describe How He Feels About The Raiders' 0-3 Start
The new-look Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be a top challenger for the AFC West title. But three games in, Derek Carr and Co. looking nothing like the team most of us were expecting before the season began. The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the year with a 24-22...
Why has Davante Adams disappeared from the Raiders' passing game?
In receiver Davante Adams’ first regular-season game with the Las Vegas Raiders, against the Los Angeles Chargers, the ball distribution from quarterback Derek Carr went about as expected. Carr threw to his former Fresno State teammate 15 times, and Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. That’s about what you’d want from an above-average quarterback throwing to the NFL’s best receiver, particularly a receiver for whom the Raiders gave up as much as they did.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
Bengals tease repainting Paycor Stadium field for whiteout vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals circled Thursday’s primetime game against the Miami Dolphins as the spot they will debut the long-anticipated alternate white helmets. But the Bengals also tabbed the primetime affair as a full whiteout and have started making Paycor Stadium look the part. Cincinnati’s social media team threw out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills' Jackson returns to practice week after neck injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' injury report was lengthy on Wednesday. However it couldn’t compete with the width of Dane Jackson’s smile.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Face Must-Win Game in Week 4
Week 4 seems early to be declaring a must-win scenario, but for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals it certainly seems to be the case. The Cardinals followed an embarrassing opening week loss to the Chiefs with a magical come-from-behind victory in Las Vegas in Week 2. Sadly, the squad returned to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers proving they can win by relying on their defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ defense is meeting offseason expectations and giving this storied franchise a new look. A team that has relied on Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback production for the past three decades is winning primarily because of the defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Wallner's 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner's late-season call-up to his home state team has been a September for the 24-year-old to remember, even if the Minnesota Twins have fallen out of contention. Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Raiders Must Avoid Cliches, Start Winning
The Las Vegas Raiders, so far, continue to show an astonishing lack of killer instinct. They must rapidly develop it. Although the actual game played between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans was frustrating enough for Raiders fans, the most aggravating part of Sunday may have come after the clock hit zeroes. In a postgame press conference, head coach Josh McDaniels stated that the team needed to “learn how to win games”. Very few coaches can get away with this, and McDaniels should not be one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati,...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trout hits 38th homer, Lorenzen sharp as Angels beat A's 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night. Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time. The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge had gone seven games since his last home run, 34 plate appearances of fans quieting to a hush and snapping photos with every pitch. Then with the score tied in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, he drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker to left, a no doubt rocket. He had tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, what many fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard for the sport.
MLB・
Comments / 0