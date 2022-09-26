ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County School District moving to virtual learning ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed. Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are […]
WCBD Count on 2

Preparations underway in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston City and County officials are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Be prepared is the basic message,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. City and county leaders are working with the National Weather Service, which predicts the area could see six-eight inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing […]
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of “shots heard” at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police located a victim inside a blue Chrysler 300 […]
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
