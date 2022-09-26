Read full article on original website
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian, weakened by its devastating trip across the Florida peninsula, is expected to regain strength over the Atlantic Ocean.
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
Charleston County School District moving to virtual learning ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed. Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are […]
SC’s emergency leaders urge South Carolinians to monitor Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) on Monday encourages citizens to monitor Hurricane Ian as the storm carves a path to the United States. While the storm will not directly hit our coast, like it would be coming from the Atlantic Ocean, it could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy […]
Preparations underway in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston City and County officials are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Be prepared is the basic message,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. City and county leaders are working with the National Weather Service, which predicts the area could see six-eight inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing […]
Berkeley, Dorchester counties preparing for heavy rain this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley and Dorchester counties are preparing for potentially heavy rain that would impact much of the Lowcountry later this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain, gusty winds, and the risk for some tornadoes as Hurricane Ian makes its trek through parts of the southeast Thursday into Friday. […]
North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
