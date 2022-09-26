Read full article on original website
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Yardbarker
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jimmy Butler Says The Miami Heat Have Championship Aspirations
Butler talks about team goals entering this season at team media day
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Yardbarker
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick to have an 'expanded role' with ESPN thanks to new deal
JJ Redick played in the NBA for 17 seasons and averaged .415% shooting from three-point land. He was one of the most consistent shooters in the NBA since entering the league as the No. 11 overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2006. Speaking of consistency, expect Redick to play...
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers Optimistic About PJ Tucker's Health
Sixers President Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged PJ Tucker's recent surgery on Monday.
Training Camp Preview: Rockets Ready To Take Next Step In Rebuild
For the first time in two years, the Houston Rockets are ready to move upwards with their rebuilding project ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. With the loss and the New York Yankees’...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career
At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
Yardbarker
'Excited' Julius Randle Embraces Knicks' Leadership Role
Julius Randle earned a sizeable NBA windfall after a Most Improved Player/All-Star campaign thrust the downtrodden New York Knicks into a fourth seed and primary first-round hosting duties during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He might have to earn it all over again as the Knicks prepare to embark on the...
Bengals once led NFL coaching diversity charge. Now, they're part of the problem
It's not just the Bengals' "lack-of-diversity" numbers. Cincinnati's staff is a veritable bingo card of why minority coaches don’t advance in the NFL.
Stephen Silas on Rockets’ training camp opener: ‘Best I’ve ever seen’
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has worked in and around the NBA for more than two decades, including high-profile stints working with LeBron James in Cleveland, Steph Curry in Golden State and Luka Doncic in Dallas. Yet, at least as far as the first day of training camp goes,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time. The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining.
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker pointed to Jock Landale as a player he's been fairly impressed with thus far in training camp.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trout hits 38th homer, Lorenzen sharp as Angels beat A's 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night. Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to...
