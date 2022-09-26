ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
CAMDEN, NJ
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain

HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. With the loss and the New York Yankees’...
HOUSTON, TX
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
MIAMI, FL
'Excited' Julius Randle Embraces Knicks' Leadership Role

Julius Randle earned a sizeable NBA windfall after a Most Improved Player/All-Star campaign thrust the downtrodden New York Knicks into a fourth seed and primary first-round hosting duties during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He might have to earn it all over again as the Knicks prepare to embark on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time. The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Trout hits 38th homer, Lorenzen sharp as Angels beat A's 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night. Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to...
OAKLAND, CA

