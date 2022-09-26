ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
KEPR

Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
MOSES LAKE, WA

