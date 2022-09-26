Read full article on original website
Serious injury crash cleared at Dodson Road in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A crash at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest in Grant County is now cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt. Authorities are on the scene removing the impacted...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royal City (Grant County, WA)
According to the deputies, a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson road and struck an unloaded potato truck. Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare for unknown injuries. The potato truck driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the Dodson Road...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
Teacher detains armed suspect outside Moses Lake school during lockdown
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — When a male suspect allegedly threatened students outside of a school in Grant County, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted and detained by a teacher. Little did he know, the former Chief of the Moses Lake Police Department was on the school’s staff.
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District) has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for November 4, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
Burglars shoot Moses Lake homeowner, steal firearms
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Burglars shot and injured a Moses Lake homeowner early Sunday morning. Two men shot the 41-year-old victim in the leg while breaking into his home on Road 4-Northeast. Authorities said they stole several rifles and pistols before leaving. No one else was injured. The suspects...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
Moses Lake man shot in leg by home invaders who stole his guns
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two armed suspects entered a Moses Lake man’s home, shot him in the leg and stole firearms from inside his some on Sunday morning, triggering a countywide investigation. As announced by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first informed of a shooting when...
kpq.com
Douglas County First Responders Tend to Two Brush Fires and Two Water Rescues Last Weekend
Douglas County Fire District #2 had a busy weekend after responding to two water rescues and two brush fires. On Saturday around 3 p.m., first responders were called out to a water rescue at Lincoln State Park after two jet skis crashed into each other. After 30 minutes of searching...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
Court docs: Murdered Moses Lake woman had recently asked to separate from suspected killer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman believed to have been killed by her husband had recently asked to separate. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa last week. He was arrested Friday night in Pennsylvania. The Bergmans were reported missing last week. Original investigations suggested...
kpq.com
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
ncwlife.com
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
KEPR
Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child
OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
World’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes to the skies over central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made when the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft graced the skies around Moses Lake Tuesday morning. We first shared this story with you last summer when development and production were still underway. “The feeling here is electric. We’re absolutely excited about what...
