BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion
A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
SkySports
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's side avoid Nations League relegation despite defeat
Northern Ireland clinched Nations League survival despite losing 2-1 to Greece after Kosovo did them a favour by beating Cyprus 5-1. Ian Baraclough's side went behind to on-loan Hull striker Dimitrios Pelkas' goal after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error when coming to claim the ball, but bounced back quickly as Shayne Lavery dispatched Steven Davis' inch-perfect cross.
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Norway 0-2 Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores as visitors earn Nations League promotion
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored as Serbia beat Norway to clinch promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. Needing to win, Mitrovic slotted home Ivan Ilic's pass from 16 yards for his 50th Serbia goal, and sixth in his past four games. It was his 14th Nations League goal...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
BBC
Northern Ireland: 'Evans deflated but beleaguered Baraclough insists building continues'
Jonny Evans was so disappointed he forgot to hold on to his match shirt and instead swapped it with an opposition player. He didn't even bother going to try to retrieve it. This was not how the 100th appearance of one of Northern Ireland's greatest ever defenders was supposed to end.
BBC
Women's World Cup: Scotland recall Christy Grimshaw & Kirsty Hanson
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson return to the Scotland squad following injury for the Women's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on 6 October. The forwards are joined by West Ham United winger Lisa Evans and Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr, who both dropped out the previous...
BBC
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England dilemmas before Qatar
Dates: Sunday, 20 November - Sunday, 18 December Venue: Qatar Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. England's game time before the World Cup ended with the drama of a fluctuating Nations League draw against Germany at Wembley. The match...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Yardbarker
Watch: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead
Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points. The home side...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Ukraine war: On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
BBC
East Belfast: Three 'commercial suppliers' of cocaine are sentenced
Three men described by a judge as "commercial suppliers" of cocaine and cannabis have received jail sentences. They were convicted of dealing drugs in east Belfast in 2020. Brothers Mark, 42, and Glenn Rainey, 36, were each given six-year sentences and 34-year-old William Hunter was given a 40-month sentence. The...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
