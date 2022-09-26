Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert is excited to offer a limited supply of smart irrigation controller rebates in a continued effort to save our most precious resource — water.

Residents, HOAs and other Gilbert organizations are invited to participate.

Qualifying households and non-residential organizations can apply for rebates to go towards the purchase price of a qualifying EPA WaterSense weather-based irrigation smart controller.

Residential: Up to $250 per household

Non-Residential: Up to $400

Purchases must have been made on or after Monday, September 26 to qualify for the rebate.

To learn more about the program and see if you qualify, visit glbrt.is/WaterRebates.

Free Smart Controllers Workshop

Not sure if a smart controller is right for your home? Attend Gilbert's free Smart Controllers workshop on November 3 to learn more about how the controllers work.

The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required.

Visit gilbertaz.gov/WaterWorkshops to register.