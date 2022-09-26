Eric Gordon balances love for Houston with desire to win

Screencap via Houston Rockets

Veteran guard Eric Gordon turns 34 later this year, which makes him easily the oldest rotation player for the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets entering the 2022-23 NBA season. He’s also potentially in the final year of his previous contract.

So, does he want his next contract to be with the Rockets, or — as is the case with many accomplished veterans — does he want to move to a better team, with which he can contend for a title in the short-term?

At Monday’s media day to start training camp, Gordon’s answer had elements of both. Entering his seventh year with the Rockets, Gordon clearly has an affinity for the organization and Houston, but he’s also at a point in his career where winning is a priority.

“When I first got here, that was my goal,” said Gordon, who was asked if he’d like to retire in Houston. “But I’m all about winning, and I want to win. Business is not in my control. It’s always out of my hands. All I can do is be here, come to work, and play hard.”

Gordon said he believes his style of play, which features a heavy dose of 3-point shooting and defense, can be complementary to a number of teams, players and situations, both good and bad.

The good news for Gordon’s desire to win is that Houston is positioned to have major salary cap room in the 2023 offseason. Between that and continued development from young prospects Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, it’s not hard to envision a scenario where the Rockets try to make a playoff push as soon as the 2023-24 season. The question is if Gordon wants to wait.

If he’s on the fence, perhaps a contract extension could help.