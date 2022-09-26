ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Timetable on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's knee still TBD

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, it attacked in the offseason. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl

Comments / 0

Community Policy