Tennessee State

Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects

(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Georgia prepares for Ian's Friday arrival

Cobb County residents are preparing to ride out the weather the next few days, as Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way through Georgia sometime Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ian officially strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, and...
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas

New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination; opponent calls move political

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced via her campaign on Wednesday that she is backing the elimination of the state's grocery tax, a plan her opponent in the November gubernatorial race called political. Noem cited figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that showed the price...
Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA

(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
See the former jobs of the governor of Utah

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Utah using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety

(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leader awarded top state honor

MERRILLVILLE — A transformative leader for Northwest Indiana has been recognized with one of the state's highest honors. Bill Hanna, former president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash and presented his framed Sagamore certificate by Gov. Eric Holcomb during a surprise ceremony in front of some 400 Region business and community leaders Tuesday in Merrillville.
Idaho State Police Top Gun Narcotics Training Program

With the drug epidemic soaring across Idaho… agencies came up with a new undercover narcotics training course. It's called the Top Gun Training Program. Participants will spend the week at Gowen Field in Boise learning from classroom lectures and applying their knowledge in real life scenarios. “This training itself...
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law stopped for another 14 days

(The Center Square) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20 weeks,...
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns

(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
Plane crashes into front yard in Eastern PA

According to multiple reports, a single engine plane crashed next to a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown. Two people were on the plane, one of whom has died. The other was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar-Crest. Witnesses claim they saw the plane flying barely above...
Newsom signs package of abortion bills into law

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed over a dozen new abortion bills, including new privacy protections and bans on law enforcement providing information to out-of-state entities regarding abortion in the state. Opponents say the state is committing "infanticide." The package of bills, 13 in total,...
