ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
James Harden, Joel Embiid give their thoughts on Sixers adding PJ Tucker
CAMDEN, N.J. — The reason the Philadelphia 76ers went out and added tougher players such as PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. is the team needed some better supporting players around their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The goals were obvious. They needed...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Report: Jamal Crawford joining TNT, will replace Dwyane Wade as NBA analyst this season
TNT has found Dwyane Wade’s replacement. TNT has struck a deal with longtime guard Jamal Crawford to join the network’s NBA studio show on Tuesday nights this season, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Crawford will be in studio on Tuesday nights this season with...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
Ahead of his sixth season as a member of the Houston Rockets, Eric Gordon reiterates his desire to win.
CBS Sports
Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch
Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Rockets issue updated height, weight measurements for 2022-23 roster
In updated measurements ahead of Houston Rockets training camp, which opens Tuesday, Jalen Green has put on weight. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are among several players listed as taller than their previous measurements. Green, a second-year guard, is listed at 183 pounds for the...
Yardbarker
‘We were trying to come the year before’: PJ Tucker drops truth bomb on long-term Sixers plot with James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge under-the-radar signing when they brought in veteran PJ Tucker into the mix this summer. The one-time NBA champ turned down interest from other teams in order to sign with the Sixers. It was also an opportunity for him to reunite with former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden.
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton discuss Rockets-Sixers connections
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to take care of when they began the offseason: They needed more two-way players and they needed toughness. They brought in PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell to bolster the supporting cast around James Harden and Joel Embiid.
Rockets Media Day Notebook: The Desire To Be The Best
With training camp set to begin on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets have their eyes set on being the NBA's best team in the future.
Even as rookie, Jabari Smith Jr. embracing vocal leadership role for Rockets
LAKE CHARLES, La. – As media members walked into the hallway of the Legacy Center at McNeese State University, a loud voice bellowed out above the on-court chatter and squeaking shoes that moved along the gymnasium floor. “I thought this was the NBA, we damn sure ain’t playing like...
KJ Martin on future in Houston: ‘I’m just here to do my job’
In search of more playing time entering his third NBA season, reserve forward KJ Martin reportedly approached the Houston Rockets during the 2022 offseason about a potential trade elsewhere. As of late September, it hasn’t happened. But with the Rockets having added two highly touted first-round rookie forwards in the...
