New York City, NY

wshu.org

A Long Island investment

New York awards its first grant from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund to a Northwell Health facility. Connecticut’s candidates for governor met for a debate this afternoon, an offshore wind project in the state gets delayed another two years, and the Biden administration changes how it processes visa applications for people from Afghanistan.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State

The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
COLLEGES
WKTV

New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online

The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
ELECTIONS
mylittlefalls.com

New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
ORISKANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Connecticut receives C grade for infrastructure on civil engineer report card

Connecticut’s infrastructure receives a “C” for being in poor condition, according to the 2022 report card from the Connecticut Society of Civil Engineers. Its 2022 infrastructure report card released on Tuesday assessed the modernization of the state’s bridges, railways, roads, wastewater and drinking water. While the card did show improvements from 2018’s report card, which received an overall grade of C-, there are still areas of Connecticut's infrastructure that need to be improved.
CONNECTICUT STATE

