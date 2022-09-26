Read full article on original website
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York State recovers $191K in unpaid wages for 93 employees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Wednesday its latest success story as part of its mission to ensure workers are paid their due. The agency recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees at Magellan Technology/Demand Vape, a Buffalo-based company.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
wshu.org
Connecticut state employee health plan aims to reduce racial and gender disparities
State Comptroller Natalie Braswell joined Governor Ned Lamont in releasing a detailed health equity analysis of the state employee health plan. Braswell said the plan seeks to remove racial and gender barriers in the healthcare system. “The purpose of gathering the data through this study is to look at where...
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
wshu.org
Bilingual crisis counseling looks to help Long Island youth with mental health challenges
A survey of young people on Long Island found many lack ways to address mental health challenges, according to Organización Latino Americana of Eastern Long Island, known as OLA. So, the group used the “first-of-its-kind survey” to launch a bilingual crisis prevention program. The survey was taken...
wshu.org
A Long Island investment
New York awards its first grant from the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund to a Northwell Health facility. Connecticut’s candidates for governor met for a debate this afternoon, an offshore wind project in the state gets delayed another two years, and the Biden administration changes how it processes visa applications for people from Afghanistan.
Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State
The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
New York state begins cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
The state Department of Labor detected $11 million in insurance fraud in August alone. This fraud mostly consisted of people working while collecting disability.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
WKTV
New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online
The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
mylittlefalls.com
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
wrvo.org
Upstate New York Poison Center says unintentional poisonings increase as school begins
Now that school is in full swing, the Upstate New York Poison Center is starting to get school-related calls. These, along with the usual calls, are seeing some alarming trends emerging. A new school year brings new poisoning potentials. But according to Michelle Caliva, the Poison Center’s administrative director, it...
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
wshu.org
Connecticut receives C grade for infrastructure on civil engineer report card
Connecticut’s infrastructure receives a “C” for being in poor condition, according to the 2022 report card from the Connecticut Society of Civil Engineers. Its 2022 infrastructure report card released on Tuesday assessed the modernization of the state’s bridges, railways, roads, wastewater and drinking water. While the card did show improvements from 2018’s report card, which received an overall grade of C-, there are still areas of Connecticut's infrastructure that need to be improved.
