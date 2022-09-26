ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone addresses Khloé Kardashian dating rumors

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

He’s not in love with the Koko.

Michele Morrone is not dating Khloé Kardashian, a rep for the “365 Days” actor confirms to Page Six.

Morrone, 31, and the reality star, 38, met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana “Ciao, Kim” show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGols_0iB7Ylwj00
Michele Morrone and Khloé Kardashian are not an item, despite a recent flirty pic.

The Italian hunk — who lives in Milan and is currently single — was simply asked by the D&G PR team to take a picture with Khloé, and both parties obliged.

We’re told Morrone thought Khloé was “very nice,” but that was the extent of their interactions.

In the flirty photo, Morrone is seen wrapping his arm around Khloé’s waist, his eyes closed as he pulls her body into his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmSqr_0iB7Ylwj00
The "365 Days" star thought Kardashian was "very nice" -- but that was the extent of their interactions. WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufZGn_0iB7Ylwj00
The "365 Days" star thought Kardashian was "very nice" -- but that was the extent of their interactions. WireImage

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder looked down at the floor from behind her dark shades, as she sported a figure-hugging bodysuit and a slicked-back bun.

When the pair’s flirty photo surfaced online, fans expressed ardent support for a potential romance between Morrone and Khloé following her split from her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson.

“They look soo good together,” one TikTok user observed, with another adding, “HE WOULD TREAT HER SO WELL.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ECKP_0iB7Ylwj00
Morrone and Khloé met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana "Ciao, Kim" show. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh25E_0iB7Ylwj00
Morrone and Khloé met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana "Ciao, Kim" show.  WireImage

Others called out Khloé’s NBA player ex, who cheated on her several times throughout their years-long relationship.

Thompson, 31 — who shares daughter True, 4, and a newborn son with Khloé — also made headlines for fathering a baby with a different woman while the two were still together.

“Tristan crying in a corner somewhere Yasss Kokoooo!” one person wrote, while another argued, “This is the biggest upgrade I’ve ever seen in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WROhN_0iB7Ylwj00
The Italian hunk is currently single and lives in Milan. iammichelemorroneofficial/Instag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUpua_0iB7Ylwj00
The Italian hunk is currently single and lives in Milan. iammichelemorroneofficial/Instag

Over on Twitter, one user wrote, “You don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together.”

Though Khloé hasn’t moved on with Morrone, she is grateful for her fans’ encouragement as Thompson’s paternity scandal plays out on her Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” she captioned a series of posts following last week’s Season 2 premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aq4YD_0iB7Ylwj00
Khloé’s fans were supportive of a potential romance with Morrone.

She acknowledged that it was “one of the hardest episodes” she’s ever had to shoot for TV.

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself,” she continued.

“As hesitant as I was to look [at the messages], I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.”

Comments / 42

Susan
1d ago

looks like another player kloe, want to see you happy girl, run..... find you a good man that doesn't think he's gods gift to woman.

Reply
12
Miss Lisa
1d ago

I knew that!..(duh)..Khloe is just showing off!..lol..even though I follow those girls...ain't nobody really dealing with them because they have sooooo much drama in their life!...lol

Reply(2)
9
Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Michele Morrone
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Milan Fashion Week#Dolce Gabbana#Italian#D G#American#Tiktok#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Her and Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Style Moment

Watch: Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion. Kendall Jenner is taking a walk down memory lane with some of her best fashion moments. On Sept. 22, the Kardashians star, 26, went through 16 looks from 2007 to 2022 as part of Vogue's "Life in Photos" segment. While speaking about the stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana look she wore during her trip to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's May nuptials to Travis Barker, Kendall shared details about her matching look with boyfriend Devin Booker.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy