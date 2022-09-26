‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone addresses Khloé Kardashian dating rumors

He’s not in love with the Koko.

Michele Morrone is not dating Khloé Kardashian, a rep for the “365 Days” actor confirms to Page Six.

Morrone, 31, and the reality star, 38, met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana “Ciao, Kim” show.

Michele Morrone and Khloé Kardashian are not an item, despite a recent flirty pic.

The Italian hunk — who lives in Milan and is currently single — was simply asked by the D&G PR team to take a picture with Khloé, and both parties obliged.

We’re told Morrone thought Khloé was “very nice,” but that was the extent of their interactions.

In the flirty photo, Morrone is seen wrapping his arm around Khloé’s waist, his eyes closed as he pulls her body into his.

The "365 Days" star thought Kardashian was "very nice" -- but that was the extent of their interactions. WireImage

The "365 Days" star thought Kardashian was "very nice" -- but that was the extent of their interactions. WireImage

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder looked down at the floor from behind her dark shades, as she sported a figure-hugging bodysuit and a slicked-back bun.

When the pair’s flirty photo surfaced online, fans expressed ardent support for a potential romance between Morrone and Khloé following her split from her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson.

“They look soo good together,” one TikTok user observed, with another adding, “HE WOULD TREAT HER SO WELL.”

Morrone and Khloé met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana "Ciao, Kim" show.

Morrone and Khloé met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week this weekend during Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana "Ciao, Kim" show. WireImage

Others called out Khloé’s NBA player ex, who cheated on her several times throughout their years-long relationship.

Thompson, 31 — who shares daughter True, 4, and a newborn son with Khloé — also made headlines for fathering a baby with a different woman while the two were still together.

“Tristan crying in a corner somewhere Yasss Kokoooo!” one person wrote, while another argued, “This is the biggest upgrade I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Italian hunk is currently single and lives in Milan. iammichelemorroneofficial/Instag

The Italian hunk is currently single and lives in Milan. iammichelemorroneofficial/Instag

Over on Twitter, one user wrote, “You don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together.”

Though Khloé hasn’t moved on with Morrone, she is grateful for her fans’ encouragement as Thompson’s paternity scandal plays out on her Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” she captioned a series of posts following last week’s Season 2 premiere.

Khloé’s fans were supportive of a potential romance with Morrone.

She acknowledged that it was “one of the hardest episodes” she’s ever had to shoot for TV.

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself,” she continued.

“As hesitant as I was to look [at the messages], I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.”