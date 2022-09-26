ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Intruder in Moses Lake area shoots homeowner, steals guns

A 41-year-old Moses Lake-area man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg Sunday morning after two intruders broke into his home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 6 a.m. occupants of the home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast reported that two men had entered their home, shot the homeowner, then stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Schools put on lockdown after man threatens students with a gun

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Moses Lake for allegedly threatening Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center students with a gun on Tuesday, prompting multiple area schools to go into lockdown. Moses Lake Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Based on their investigation,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
KEPR

Deputies confirm woman's body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

Authorities have confirmed a woman's body was recovered from the Columbia River Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rd 4 Ne
ncwlife.com

Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
CASHMERE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ifiberone.com

Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
CASHMERE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day

The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy