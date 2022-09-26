Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: SURGES SLOW TO RECEDE ON GULF SIDE; SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY
The majority of Monroe County’s emergency management coordination call at 3 p.m. Wednesday focused on the remaining storm surge and resulting flooding on the gulf side of the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian continues its northeasterly trek. At the time of this update’s writing, Ian was making landfall in the Fort Myers area, specifically Cayo Costa, on Florida’s west coast while just shy of Category 5 strength.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Florida Keys officials are ready and awaiting the tropical storm conditions that Hurricane Ian will send to the Lower Keys this afternoon and to the Middle Keys this evening. Potential storm surge flooding is expected on Wednesday, “AFTER the rain and wind subside,” said Jon Rizzo, forecast warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS BRING DOWNED TREES & FLOODED STREETS
Heavy rain bands from Hurricane Ian inundated portions of the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon. In Key West, wind gusts up to 40 mph downed some trees onto streets. Sustained tropical storm-force winds, greater than 39 mph, are expected throughout the Keys this evening. Severe squalls and dangerous driving conditions are also expected early tonight through Wednesday.
Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding
MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
Key West Shelter Opens At Noon; People To Be In Safe Structure By 2:00p
Schools will remain closed Wednesday.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS RESIDENTS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS AS IAN HAMMERS WEST COAST
Key West’s fallen trees and floodwaters, power outages and impassable roads were put into perspective Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian unleashed its full fury on Florida’s west coast as a behemoth Category 4 storm. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ian’s landfall was “imminent,” The Weather Channel reported. Sustained...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE IS A CONCERN FOR WEDNESDAY￼
The Florida Keys are bracing for tropical storm conditions and severe squalls from Hurricane Ian starting Tuesday afternoon, with storm surge becoming a concern for Wednesday, after the rain and wind conditions are beyond the Florida Keys. Decisions about closing schools and county offices Tuesday will be made this afternoon...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Click10.com
Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area. South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of...
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
Click10.com
City of Hollywood prepares for heavy rainfall in areas known for flooding
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida is feeling the impact from Hurricane Ian as the entire region is under a Tropical Storm Warning. There is also a tornado and flood watch in effect. One area that is very prone to flooding is Hollywood, where there are caution signs for flooded...
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort by the U.S. Coast Guard continues after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cuban migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power
MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
Comments / 0