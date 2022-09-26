ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
Despite damage, some Manatee County residents say they fared well during Hurricane Ian

Many residents in the Tampa Bay region are feeling lucky after Hurricane Ian spared them from the more severe damage it inflicted on other parts of Florida. But signs of the storm were still evident on the barrier islands of Manatee County on Thursday, a day after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. More than 100,000 people in the county were without power as of Thursday afternoon. Still residents say things could have been much worse.
What it was like sheltering 50 miles from where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit

The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon in southwest Florida. Sustained winds got up to 150 miles per hour. Ian is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane in U.S. history. Well over 1.3 million people have lost power. Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm surge topped 12 feet in some places. For many Floridians, the rain and wind have been continuous since last night. We have reached Chelsea Rivera, who's sheltering with her parents in Sarasota. That's about 50 miles north of where the center of the storm hit. Thank you so much for making the time to speak with us, Chelsea.
Many remain trapped in Florida as destructive Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina

A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall.
How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian in Florida counties

Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:26 p.m. Outages more than doubled since Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. At noon, around 200,000 Floridians were without power with 45 counties experiencing outages. By 6 p.m., that number surged to nearly 1.4 million.
Florida officials put the preliminary death toll at 21, with only 1 confirmed

Officials in Florida have confirmed one fatality associated with Hurricane Ian and 20 other deaths that could potentially be a result of the storm. At a press briefing on Friday morning, Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that the single confirmed fatality happened in Polk County, which is in the central part of the state.
Property insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other entity...
Ian's slow crawl could hamper restoring power

Efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian’s expected slow crawl across Florida after an anticipated Gulf Coast landfall on Wednesday, Florida Power & Light President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday. FPL, the largest utility in the state, has nearly 16,000 workers in 24 staging areas,...
