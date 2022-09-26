Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Study Will Look at Safety and Development Potential for Route 291 Corridor
A study is underway to look at how to make Route 291 in Delaware County safer and more user-friendly for the communities it passes through. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commissionand members of Delaware County Council announced Tuesday afternoon that a $150,000 road safety study will be conducted on Route 291.
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
SEPTA train derails near Trenton Transit Center
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - A SEPTA train derailed in Trenton. It happened near the Trenton Transit Center, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Service for the Trenton Line in this area is suspended in both directions. No word on any injuries or what caused the derailment.
WGMD Radio
City of Milford Power Cost Adjustment Information
The City of Milford will boost the current power cost adjustment beginning in October. The increase is $0.00804 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a total of $0.012. Customers will see the increase on their November City of Milford utility bills. This power cost increase is primarily due to regulations that required the Indian River Power Station in Dagsboro to continue operating for reliability purposes after it filed to shut down. The regulations impact all electric customers in Delaware and are expected to continue for 4.5 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifter After Being Trapped In Route 40 Crash
Just before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, Aetna Hose, Hook, and, Ladder, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police and Trooper 4 were dispatched to Route 40 at Wellington Drive in Bear for reports of an injury accident with entrapment. While en route...
WDEL 1150AM
Jefferson Street Center offering a boost to Wilmington
Wilmington's Jefferson Street Center is marking its grand opening, as it serves as a hub in an effort to boost community involvement and inclusivity. Executive Director Amanda August told WDEL's Del-AWARE that the center offers space for community programs, events and even microbusinesses. August says they worked with a consultant...
The Foundation for Delaware County Joins County Officials in Legal Action Against Hospital Closure
The Foundation for Delaware County and Delaware County has filed a petition in Delaware County Common Pleas Court asking for an emergency injunction to stop Crozer Health’s planned closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. A hearing has been scheduled Friday, Oct. 7, by Judge Barry C. Dozer to consider...
WDEL 1150AM
Mayor Mike Purzycki updates business people on efforts to make Wilmington more appealing
The impact of the work-from-home shift, efforts to bring in more residents, and public safety accomplishments and challenges were addressed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Policy Makers Luncheon. Purzycki said the city is still calculating how much the shift to working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington firefighters make quick work of house fire
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire in the City's Northeast section on Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022. Firefighters arrived in the 1300 block of Claymont Street shortly after 5 p.m. with smoke from a fire on the second floor. The fire was controlled by the first...
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington At-Large Councilmember Loretta Walsh announces retirement
A long-serving member of Wilmington City Council plans to step down next week. Councilwoman At-Large Loretta Walsh has informed Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo that she is resigning for health reasons, effective next Thursday October 6th. Walsh served on Council between 1985 and 1997, then was elected again in 2004 and has served since then.
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
delawarepublic.org
Loretta Walsh steps down from Wilmington City Council
Wilmington City Councilmember At-Large Loretta Walsh is stepping down. Walsh sent her formal resignation letter to City Council President "Trippi" Congo Wednesday, and cites her health as the reason to leave now - nearly 2 years into her 8th term. Congo expressed his thanks for Walsh’s 30 years of service...
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
Comments / 0