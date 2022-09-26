The City of Milford will boost the current power cost adjustment beginning in October. The increase is $0.00804 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a total of $0.012. Customers will see the increase on their November City of Milford utility bills. This power cost increase is primarily due to regulations that required the Indian River Power Station in Dagsboro to continue operating for reliability purposes after it filed to shut down. The regulations impact all electric customers in Delaware and are expected to continue for 4.5 years.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO