Wilmington, DE

CBS Philly

SEPTA train derails near Trenton Transit Center

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - A SEPTA train derailed in Trenton. It happened near the Trenton Transit Center, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Service for the Trenton Line in this area is suspended in both directions. No word on any injuries or what caused the derailment. 
TRENTON, NJ
WGMD Radio

City of Milford Power Cost Adjustment Information

The City of Milford will boost the current power cost adjustment beginning in October. The increase is $0.00804 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a total of $0.012. Customers will see the increase on their November City of Milford utility bills. This power cost increase is primarily due to regulations that required the Indian River Power Station in Dagsboro to continue operating for reliability purposes after it filed to shut down. The regulations impact all electric customers in Delaware and are expected to continue for 4.5 years.
MILFORD, DE
Local
Delaware Traffic
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifter After Being Trapped In Route 40 Crash

Just before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, Aetna Hose, Hook, and, Ladder, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police and Trooper 4 were dispatched to Route 40 at Wellington Drive in Bear for reports of an injury accident with entrapment. While en route...
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Jefferson Street Center offering a boost to Wilmington

Wilmington's Jefferson Street Center is marking its grand opening, as it serves as a hub in an effort to boost community involvement and inclusivity. Executive Director Amanda August told WDEL's Del-AWARE that the center offers space for community programs, events and even microbusinesses. August says they worked with a consultant...
WILMINGTON, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington firefighters make quick work of house fire

The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire in the City's Northeast section on Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022. Firefighters arrived in the 1300 block of Claymont Street shortly after 5 p.m. with smoke from a fire on the second floor. The fire was controlled by the first...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall

State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington At-Large Councilmember Loretta Walsh announces retirement

A long-serving member of Wilmington City Council plans to step down next week. Councilwoman At-Large Loretta Walsh has informed Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo that she is resigning for health reasons, effective next Thursday October 6th. Walsh served on Council between 1985 and 1997, then was elected again in 2004 and has served since then.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

