Read full article on original website
Related
njarts.net
Top 10 Arts Events of Week: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hoboken Arts and Music Festival, JCAST, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Oct. 6. • The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown will present “An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry,” Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., as the opening show of its 2022-23 season. Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler (Alexander Hamilton’s sister-in-law) in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” — she won a Tony for that — and her other Broadway credits include “The Color Purple,” “Rent” and “The Lion King.” According to the theater’s web site, she will perform “a high-energy spiritual journey of pop, soul, and Broadway classics.”
njarts.net
High school soccer drama ‘The Wolves’ has unconventional but ultimately winning formula
Sometimes you don’t even notice it happening. But there is a point, at some time in the course of a sports team’s season, when they stop being a random collection of people and become a cohesive group. That moment — among other things — is captured in the...
njarts.net
Alejandro Escovedo will team with Rant Band at Hoboken fest; ‘It’s always about exploring,’ he says
Born in San Antonio into a musically rich family, the poetic songwriter, compassionate storyteller and passionate rock musician Alejandro Escovedo has been busy making music since the late 1970s — quite an achievement, in a tough industry, for a resilient man who has had to overcome hardship several times.
Comments / 0