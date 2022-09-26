Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Oct. 6. • The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown will present “An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry,” Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., as the opening show of its 2022-23 season. Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler (Alexander Hamilton’s sister-in-law) in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” — she won a Tony for that — and her other Broadway credits include “The Color Purple,” “Rent” and “The Lion King.” According to the theater’s web site, she will perform “a high-energy spiritual journey of pop, soul, and Broadway classics.”

