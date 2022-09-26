Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Katie Boulter
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Sofia Day 3 Predictions Including Fernando Verdasco vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Veteran Fernando Verdasco takes to the courts of ATP Sofia on day 3 of the tournament in Bulgaria. We have predictions for every day 3 match including Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux. The Frenchman Blancaneaux won their only meeting. He won two rounds of qualifying...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Sofia Day 4 Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges
With the home star Grigor Dimitrov out of the tournament, it will be interesting to watch who the crowd gets behind as we will see the rest of the second round played out. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Holger Rune.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Sofia Day 4 Predictions Including Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Jelena Ostapenko vs Kaia Kanepi
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Parma Day 3 Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus
Tuesday’s action in Parma saw several upsets, leaving very few seeds remaining in the draw. Maria Sakkari and Irina-Camelia Begu remain the favourites, but the draw is wide open for the rest of the group. Their are eight matches to cover in our WTA Parma day 3 predictions and this article features four of the eight. Be sure to head over to the other article for the rest of the day’s coverage. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the four matches featured here.
Sporting News
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
lastwordonsports.com
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
ESPN
Czech Republic relegated from Nations League A after Switzerland loss
Two goals in a minute from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo steered Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over luckless Czech Republic at Kybunpark on Wednesday, a result that relegates the Czechs from Nations League A. World Cup-bound Switzerland finished third in Group 2 with nine points from their six games,...
