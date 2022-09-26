ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

sevendaysvt

At 'Exposed' in Stowe, Sculptors Consider the Future

Last year, Stowe's annual outdoor sculpture show, "Exposed," talked at visitors: Text-based works expressed specific messages, often regarding ongoing social justice issues. At this year's version, people can write their own messages in chalk on one of the sculptures: "Dream Home Dream," a colorfully painted plywood playhouse-like structure by Montpelier artist Rob Hitzig that's sited, appropriately, in front of Stowe's town hall.
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Welcome Diversion

Once a year for a month, a historic home in the coolest corner of Calais becomes a pop-up art gallery. Fleeting as the fall, the Art at the Kent show features 20 Vermont artists working in all manner of media. Selected by a trio of expert curators, their paintings, prints, sculptures, handblown glass and other creations fill every inch of the otherwise empty edifice — itself a work of art — and dot the grounds outside.
CALAIS, VT
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Boomslang's Final Act; Ali McGuirk Drops Her New LP

A chilly wind blew across the deck of the restaurant, a vanguard of autumn's arrival. Dustin Byerly sat upright in his chair across the table and zipped up his jacket. His dreadlocks were bound up beneath a cap, making him seem distinctly different from MC Sed One, Byerly's onstage nom de guerre with the Montpelier-based hip-hop group he cofounded, Boomslang.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (9/27/22)

I've been reading Seven Days for a couple of decades now, and I have to say "Upward Mobility" [August 17] is one of the very best stories I've seen. The writing and the photographs were a fantastic humanistic portrayal of some people living in the trailer parks. There are so many stereotypes out there and so much dehumanization in regards to people living in trailer parks — to the point that I imagine it must be difficult to write a story such as this in a way that avoids playing into those stereotypes.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

TURNmusic Premieres a Multimedia Piece About Women Who Lived and Died in Flight

As a total solar eclipse darkened the skies on August 21, 2017, composer Danielle O'Hallisey found herself in front of her computer. "The light got weird, my mood got weird, I started googling [outer space] and I came across the lost cosmonaut recording," O'Hallisey recalled recently by phone. She was referring to the unverified 1963 recording by amateur radio enthusiasts of a Russian female astronaut uttering her last words while hurtling toward Earth on a craft that had caught fire.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier

Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
STOWE, VT
Barton Chronicle

Newport Chili Fest winners

Winners of the 2022 Newport Chili Fest stand with their trophies in front of the old Customs House. From left to right were Bronson Lizares and Karen Rinner, who took third place, Russell Hinton and Nathan Grimm who placed second, and Keith and Riley Farrell and Tyler Quesnel who represented The Chicken Coop and carried off top honors. They posed with the Chiliman and Dianne LaPlante president of Vermont’s North Country of Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor of the event.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
MONTPELIER, VT
mountaintimes.info

Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

