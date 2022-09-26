Read full article on original website
At 'Exposed' in Stowe, Sculptors Consider the Future
Last year, Stowe's annual outdoor sculpture show, "Exposed," talked at visitors: Text-based works expressed specific messages, often regarding ongoing social justice issues. At this year's version, people can write their own messages in chalk on one of the sculptures: "Dream Home Dream," a colorfully painted plywood playhouse-like structure by Montpelier artist Rob Hitzig that's sited, appropriately, in front of Stowe's town hall.
From the Publisher: Welcome Diversion
Once a year for a month, a historic home in the coolest corner of Calais becomes a pop-up art gallery. Fleeting as the fall, the Art at the Kent show features 20 Vermont artists working in all manner of media. Selected by a trio of expert curators, their paintings, prints, sculptures, handblown glass and other creations fill every inch of the otherwise empty edifice — itself a work of art — and dot the grounds outside.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Soundbites: Boomslang's Final Act; Ali McGuirk Drops Her New LP
A chilly wind blew across the deck of the restaurant, a vanguard of autumn's arrival. Dustin Byerly sat upright in his chair across the table and zipped up his jacket. His dreadlocks were bound up beneath a cap, making him seem distinctly different from MC Sed One, Byerly's onstage nom de guerre with the Montpelier-based hip-hop group he cofounded, Boomslang.
A Tiny Mobile Library Makes a Pit Stop at Burlington's Intervale Center
On the way to Burlington's Intervale Center — a 360-acre campus of farmland and trails — one can expect to pass bikers, farmers, hikers and the occasional tractor. But this summer, visitors passed something less expected: a small wooden structure on a trailer near the center's entrance. What...
Letters to the Editor (9/27/22)
I've been reading Seven Days for a couple of decades now, and I have to say "Upward Mobility" [August 17] is one of the very best stories I've seen. The writing and the photographs were a fantastic humanistic portrayal of some people living in the trailer parks. There are so many stereotypes out there and so much dehumanization in regards to people living in trailer parks — to the point that I imagine it must be difficult to write a story such as this in a way that avoids playing into those stereotypes.
TURNmusic Premieres a Multimedia Piece About Women Who Lived and Died in Flight
As a total solar eclipse darkened the skies on August 21, 2017, composer Danielle O'Hallisey found herself in front of her computer. "The light got weird, my mood got weird, I started googling [outer space] and I came across the lost cosmonaut recording," O'Hallisey recalled recently by phone. She was referring to the unverified 1963 recording by amateur radio enthusiasts of a Russian female astronaut uttering her last words while hurtling toward Earth on a craft that had caught fire.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
Company offering ghost tours of historic W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local company is offering guests a spooky opportunity to tour one of Clinton County's most famous historic homes. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, amateur ghost hunters and history buffs alike can visit the W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh, a 19th-century mansion with some serious Halloween vibes.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Cannabis Cornucopia: The Bounty of Vermont’s Legal Weed Industry Is Coming — Slowly — to a Store Near You
It's finally here. Vermonters have waited years — hell, decades — for the state's regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to "open" on Saturday, October 1. By the time you read this, sales may have already begun. But the opening will not be as grand as once...
Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi
You must be a card holder to be eligible to vote. Please call 802-868-6255 with questions.
Newport Chili Fest winners
Winners of the 2022 Newport Chili Fest stand with their trophies in front of the old Customs House. From left to right were Bronson Lizares and Karen Rinner, who took third place, Russell Hinton and Nathan Grimm who placed second, and Keith and Riley Farrell and Tyler Quesnel who represented The Chicken Coop and carried off top honors. They posed with the Chiliman and Dianne LaPlante president of Vermont’s North Country of Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor of the event.
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
Cannapreneurs and Town Governments Are Still Hashing Out Local Regulation
When Jahala Dudley sought a permit in the spring to convert a barn on her flower farm in Plainfield into a cannabis nursery, she recalled, a Development Review Board member asked her an interesting question: How did Dudley think the town should classify cannabis cultivation in its zoning bylaws?. To...
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
