Texas State

KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

SWEPCO crews head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO is sending more than 300 workers to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The company has 106 employees and more than 200 contractors headed to Orlando to assist utility companies in restoration efforts after the hurricane makes landfall later this week. “SWEPCO employees and contractors...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Austin, TX
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida

Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast

FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
FORT MYERS, FL
KTBS

Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Hurricane Ian path ‘uncertain’

Hurricane Ian is currently projected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, which could bring flooding and strong winds to Alabama. According to a National Weather Service advisory, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Tuesday morning. A major hurricane, by definition, is...
ALABAMA STATE
News Break
Politics
KTBS

The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown

Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens.) As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Hurricane Ian eyeing the west coast of Florida

Hurricane Ian moved over Cuba Monday night weakening some. The eye of the storm pushed into the very warm southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The intensity is up again at 120 mph with higher gusts. Movement is north at 10 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the west...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Hurricane Ian making it's turn toward the sunshine state

Hurricane Ian began making it's turn toward Florida's west coast on Tuesday evening. As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, winds were at 120 mph and the forward movement was north/northeast at 10 mph. Hurricane Warnings covered the west Florida coast as 74 plus mph...
FLORIDA STATE

