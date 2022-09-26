Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
KTBS
SWEPCO crews head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO is sending more than 300 workers to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The company has 106 employees and more than 200 contractors headed to Orlando to assist utility companies in restoration efforts after the hurricane makes landfall later this week. “SWEPCO employees and contractors...
KTBS
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico,...
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
KTBS
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at...
KTBS
Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida
Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
KTBS
Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast
FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
KTBS
Florida under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian now a Category 2 and strengthening
MIAMI — A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast fell under hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings Monday, while the Miami area remained under a flood watch through Thursday as Hurricane Ian set its eye on the Sunshine State. Excessive rainfall may cause flooding of rivers, creeks,...
KTBS
Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
KTBS
Hurricane Ian path ‘uncertain’
Hurricane Ian is currently projected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, which could bring flooding and strong winds to Alabama. According to a National Weather Service advisory, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Tuesday morning. A major hurricane, by definition, is...
KTBS
The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown
Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens.) As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks.
KTBS
Hurricane Ian eyeing the west coast of Florida
Hurricane Ian moved over Cuba Monday night weakening some. The eye of the storm pushed into the very warm southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The intensity is up again at 120 mph with higher gusts. Movement is north at 10 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the west...
KTBS
State Police probes of officer misconduct complaints doubled from 2020 to 2021, report finds
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed. The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the...
KTBS
Hurricane Ian making it's turn toward the sunshine state
Hurricane Ian began making it's turn toward Florida's west coast on Tuesday evening. As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, winds were at 120 mph and the forward movement was north/northeast at 10 mph. Hurricane Warnings covered the west Florida coast as 74 plus mph...
