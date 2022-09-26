Op-ed by Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director, Indiana Farm Service Agency. As harvest is underway in the Hoosier heartland, how fortunate we are to benefit from the hard work and dedication of America’s farmers. National Farm Safety and Health Week is this month. As we reflect on the agricultural abundance we enjoy in Indiana and this Nation, let’s acknowledge the risk inherent in this occupation. As these hard-working men and women are creating this agricultural abundance – food, feed, fuel, and fiber – over the next several months, they must be ever-vigilant for their own safety.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO