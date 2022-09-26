ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Winter Wheat Planting Behind Schedule

Corn and soybean harvest in Indiana is a bit behind the 5-year average pace and so is winter wheat planting. Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist Shaun Casteel says we normally run around 300,000 acres of wheat in Indiana, give or take 50,000-100,000 acres depending on the year and depending on the prices.
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
hoosieragtoday.com

OP-ED: Farm Safety- A Serious Business

Op-ed by Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director, Indiana Farm Service Agency. As harvest is underway in the Hoosier heartland, how fortunate we are to benefit from the hard work and dedication of America’s farmers. National Farm Safety and Health Week is this month. As we reflect on the agricultural abundance we enjoy in Indiana and this Nation, let’s acknowledge the risk inherent in this occupation. As these hard-working men and women are creating this agricultural abundance – food, feed, fuel, and fiber – over the next several months, they must be ever-vigilant for their own safety.
hoosieragtoday.com

Twenty Work-Related Deaths Reported on Indiana Farms in 2021

There were 20 work-related on-farm deaths in the state of Indiana in 2021, with tractors as the most common agent in farm-related fatalities representing as many as 52% of documented cases in the past ten years, with six reported cases in 2021. That’s according to the annual Indiana Farm Fatality...
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Harvesting#Winter Wheat#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
WANE-TV

Indiana hunters asked to donate harvested deer to feed hungry

Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season. Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer. Here’s how it works:. Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed...
warricknews.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Indiana

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Indiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wbaa.org

Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
hoosieragtoday.com

National FFA Organization Receives Grant to Help Strengthen Indiana Chapters

The National FFA Organization has received $3 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters. The National FFA will partner with Indiana FFA to strengthen the organization in six primary areas: teacher professional development, recruitment and retention; curriculum development; capital support; staffing; and marketing. These initiatives will create an array of support programs to assist agriculture teachers in creating meaningful student interaction and expanding engagement with students from underrepresented and marginalized populations—a key focus of the National FFA Organization’s current strategic plan.
wfft.com

DNR safety tips for Indiana deer hunters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind Indiana deer hunters of essential hunting season tips to stay safe. Archery deer hunting season begins Oct. 1, and various deer seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. Indiana Conservation Officers say the most common injuries...
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
