Indiana Winter Wheat Planting Behind Schedule
Corn and soybean harvest in Indiana is a bit behind the 5-year average pace and so is winter wheat planting. Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist Shaun Casteel says we normally run around 300,000 acres of wheat in Indiana, give or take 50,000-100,000 acres depending on the year and depending on the prices.
Indiana’s Corn and Soybean Yields are Varying Depending on Weather Challenges During Growing Season
So far in Indiana, six percent of corn and five percent of soybeans have been harvested, but the yields reported have varied depending on the challenging weather conditions you may have experienced during this growing season. “The main driving factor is going to be the weather patterns,” says Tom Manney,...
Qualifying Indiana Residents To Get Up To $400 In Relief Payments
Inflation in America is cooling down. Many retailers are trying to do their part by having sales and other price-cut programs. Receiving extra cash could also help residents feel more relieved.
Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
OP-ED: Farm Safety- A Serious Business
Op-ed by Julia A. Wickard, State Executive Director, Indiana Farm Service Agency. As harvest is underway in the Hoosier heartland, how fortunate we are to benefit from the hard work and dedication of America’s farmers. National Farm Safety and Health Week is this month. As we reflect on the agricultural abundance we enjoy in Indiana and this Nation, let’s acknowledge the risk inherent in this occupation. As these hard-working men and women are creating this agricultural abundance – food, feed, fuel, and fiber – over the next several months, they must be ever-vigilant for their own safety.
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
Twenty Work-Related Deaths Reported on Indiana Farms in 2021
There were 20 work-related on-farm deaths in the state of Indiana in 2021, with tractors as the most common agent in farm-related fatalities representing as many as 52% of documented cases in the past ten years, with six reported cases in 2021. That’s according to the annual Indiana Farm Fatality...
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
Indiana hunters asked to donate harvested deer to feed hungry
Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season. Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer. Here’s how it works:. Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed...
Tax rebates 2022: $325 checks on the way to Indiana residents
Indiana residents could soon receive payments totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers.
See the former jobs of the governor of Indiana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Indiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
National FFA Organization Receives Grant to Help Strengthen Indiana Chapters
The National FFA Organization has received $3 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters. The National FFA will partner with Indiana FFA to strengthen the organization in six primary areas: teacher professional development, recruitment and retention; curriculum development; capital support; staffing; and marketing. These initiatives will create an array of support programs to assist agriculture teachers in creating meaningful student interaction and expanding engagement with students from underrepresented and marginalized populations—a key focus of the National FFA Organization’s current strategic plan.
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
DNR safety tips for Indiana deer hunters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind Indiana deer hunters of essential hunting season tips to stay safe. Archery deer hunting season begins Oct. 1, and various deer seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. Indiana Conservation Officers say the most common injuries...
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn’t differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
