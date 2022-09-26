Read full article on original website
CLAY CENTER – The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team placed third at the Clay Center Invitational Thursday at the Clay Center Country Club. The Monarchs shot a 210 in the nine-hole event and finished 56 strokes behind first-place Wamego. Junior Ashley Hipp shot a 48 and tied for ninth....
JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Junction City Tuesday. The Indians defeated the host Bluejays in a tight match 25-23, 23-25, 30-28 then lost to Manhattan 35-33, 19-25, 25-16. HHS is now 11-12 on the season. They will host their own quadrangular on Thursday.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
