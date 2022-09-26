ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⛳ TMP-Marian girls' third in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER – The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team placed third at the Clay Center Invitational Thursday at the Clay Center Country Club. The Monarchs shot a 210 in the nine-hole event and finished 56 strokes behind first-place Wamego. Junior Ashley Hipp shot a 48 and tied for ninth....
CLAY CENTER, KS
Hays Post

🏐 HHS goes 1-1 in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Junction City Tuesday. The Indians defeated the host Bluejays in a tight match 25-23, 23-25, 30-28 then lost to Manhattan 35-33, 19-25, 25-16. HHS is now 11-12 on the season. They will host their own quadrangular on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
State
California State
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Hays Post

🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
Hays Post

Deputies seize firearm Kan. man used to threaten girlfriend, teen

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Hays Post

Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy