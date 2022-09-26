ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

WKTV

Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
ROME, NY
WKTV

A Town of Lee man was arrested for a third time in 36 hours

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- 37 YEAR OLD Jerry Lohr was arrested for the third time in 36 hours, Wednesday. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday, following a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after an order of protection was placed against him and he attempted to contact them.
LEE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Clinton man arrested, drove van into spa

(WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police Officers found a Toyota Sienna van driving inside the Spa Point Nails building on Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street, Tuesday, September 27 around 10:20 p.m. Officers say they saw the van driving inside the building, destroying the inside and after they were able to stop the van, a 53-year-old man, […]
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

2 injured in early-morning stabbing at Liberty Gardens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Two people were injured following an assault at Liberty Gardens in Rome early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. where they found one person stabbed in the leg and another with serious facial cuts. Both victims were taken to the...
ROME, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
NISKAYUNA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Stamford Man Charged After Leaving Scene of Hit and Run

A Stamford man is facing several charges after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he left the scene of a hit and run that caused property damage in Stamford. The office says it happened on the evening of September 21st. An investigation revealed Dustin Roberts was the driver who left...
STAMFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New Berlin Woman Charged With DWI in Otsego County

A New Berlin woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pittsfield. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Amy L. Schermerhorn was stopped and an investigation determined she was driving in an intoxicated condition. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor...
NEW BERLIN, NY

