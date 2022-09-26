Read full article on original website
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
WKTV
A Town of Lee man was arrested for a third time in 36 hours
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- 37 YEAR OLD Jerry Lohr was arrested for the third time in 36 hours, Wednesday. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday, following a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after an order of protection was placed against him and he attempted to contact them.
Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot
UPDATE: 09/28/2022 1434 Police are asking residents for assistance finding not only the suspects but also the purse in an alleged robbery on September 26, 2022. Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County.
WKTV
Sheriff: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Otsego County was offered help for months prior to arrest
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman accused of severely neglecting more than 20 farm animals in the town of Butternuts. Katherina Cassata, 42, is facing nine counts of animal cruelty under New York’s agriculture and markets law. The...
Clinton man arrested, drove van into spa
(WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police Officers found a Toyota Sienna van driving inside the Spa Point Nails building on Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street, Tuesday, September 27 around 10:20 p.m. Officers say they saw the van driving inside the building, destroying the inside and after they were able to stop the van, a 53-year-old man, […]
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after a fire erupted in an Endicott home. The blaze at 100 Taylor Avenue on the village's North Side was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the two-story house. The fire was in...
WKTV
2 injured in early-morning stabbing at Liberty Gardens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were injured following an assault at Liberty Gardens in Rome early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. where they found one person stabbed in the leg and another with serious facial cuts. Both victims were taken to the...
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
'Erratic' Saugerties Driver Was 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A drunk driver who was busted in the region had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle, authorities said. In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with reports of an erratic driver on Route 212 near Route 32.
Oakdale Mall carjacker gets 9 years in state prison
On September 5th of 2021, Brandon Hamilton, 27 of Binghamton, forcibly stole a car from a female in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall by pepper spraying her and fleeing with the vehicle.
On the Lookout: Teens rob 83-year-old woman in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome. According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a […]
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Estate Sale By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at an estate sale. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Stamford Man Charged After Leaving Scene of Hit and Run
A Stamford man is facing several charges after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he left the scene of a hit and run that caused property damage in Stamford. The office says it happened on the evening of September 21st. An investigation revealed Dustin Roberts was the driver who left...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Berlin Woman Charged With DWI in Otsego County
A New Berlin woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pittsfield. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Amy L. Schermerhorn was stopped and an investigation determined she was driving in an intoxicated condition. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor...
Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies
Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home. On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's...
