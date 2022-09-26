ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV Star David Visentin Has Earned a Massive Net Worth! See How Much Money He Makes

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
It pays to be a real estate mogul on television! Love It or List It host David Visentin has made quite an impressive net worth from starring on the HGTV series since 2008. Keep scrolling to see how much money he earns.

What Is David Visentin’s Net Worth?

David has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His television career has taken him all over the world to sell homes. He established himself as one of the biggest realtors in the Canadian housing market along the way. The Time contributor first began selling houses in 1987 and has been on quite a roll ever since.

The opportunity to cohost Love It or List It with Hilary Farr was a dream come true for David, who got his real estate license after high school. He initially planned on pursuing a career in theater but found a true love for helping clients find their dream homes. Both his passion for acting and real estate have helped him blossom on screen.

“Not only does real estate run in the family, but both my brothers and sister have done theater! It was a dream extension for me to take my real estate skills and confidence in front of the camera and put them together for the show,” the television personality told AZ Central in September 2016. “I am going to say the mesh has been very successful as we are now busy taping episode 165! I have to give credit to Hilary. The banter we enjoy is because of what we are able to create together.”

In addition to his fame from Love It or List It, David also served as a guest judge on Brother vs. Brother and appeared on Makeover Manor. Outside of the world of television, David is married to Krista Visentin and the pair share one child together, Logan Visentin. Though David is a family man, he prefers to keep the details about his marriage and child pretty private. He has been very open about his lasting friendship with Hilary over the years.

“We’re good friends, we hang out outside of the show. We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life,” the Canadian businessman told Realtor.com in November 2021. “But we’re both fairly competitive. So even outside of the show, we’ve been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we’re in public because sometimes we’ll just start in on each other. What you see on the show is kind of our relationship.”

C a ll M
2d ago

Love these two. Tart and tartier. David for his quick wit and ability to lose with charm and Hiliary for her sarcasm, ego and say it like it is attitude. A pair made in real estate heaven.

