Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Grant money provides free testing to find colorectal cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year in this country, as many as 160,000 people learn they have colorectal cancer, and about 50,000 deaths every year are blamed on that kind of cancer. That comes from a team of experts at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center who are trying to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man charged after gun fired at Aaron’s employee collecting rental payment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man who reportedly fired off a gun at an Aaron’s employee attempting to collect a rental payment. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 49th St. on Feb. 18 for reports of shots fired. Police arrived at the location and found an Aaron’s employee in a company truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Summer weather for the start of fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention officer for buying fentanyl from an undercover officer, reportedly with plans to distribute it to inmates inside the jail. Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute. The department is also looking to file federal charges. Sheriff Kelly Rowe addressed the situation Tuesday, calling the deputy’s actions unfathomable.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field. Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX

