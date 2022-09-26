Read full article on original website
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
Grant money provides free testing to find colorectal cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year in this country, as many as 160,000 people learn they have colorectal cancer, and about 50,000 deaths every year are blamed on that kind of cancer. That comes from a team of experts at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center who are trying to...
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
Fair food for a good cause: Non-profit food vendors at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No one can resist fair corndogs, curly taters, or lemonade but when you are at the South Plains Fair you won’t have to feel guilty about fair cravings because your money is going to a good cause. For many non-profits, the fair is the number one fundraiser of the year.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
Man charged after gun fired at Aaron’s employee collecting rental payment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man who reportedly fired off a gun at an Aaron’s employee attempting to collect a rental payment. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 49th St. on Feb. 18 for reports of shots fired. Police arrived at the location and found an Aaron’s employee in a company truck.
Summer weather for the start of fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.
‘It feels normal:’ UMC Children’s Hospital celebrates 1 year with facility dog Sable
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sable the Golden Retriever is celebrating one year working as the facility dog at UMC Children’s Hospital. Along with her service animal halter leash, her collar jingles as she trots, alerting each patient their favorite medical ‘dogtor’ is on the way. Ashley Gilbreath...
Sheriff: Deputy arrest for fentanyl shines light on larger problem in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention officer for buying fentanyl from an undercover officer, reportedly with plans to distribute it to inmates inside the jail. Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute. The department is also looking to file federal charges. Sheriff Kelly Rowe addressed the situation Tuesday, calling the deputy’s actions unfathomable.
SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
UPDATED: Lubbock Dentention Officer caught buying fentanyl from undercover officer for inmates, personal use
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff reports a deputy has been arrested. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Millet was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp. She was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Control Substance with Intent to Distribute.
TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field. Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
