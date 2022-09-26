Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
TVGuide.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
PopSugar
Everyone — and We Mean Everyone — Breaks Character in the New "Stranger Things" Bloopers
Grab a slice of Surfer Boy pizza, pull up a seat, and prepare to laugh for four minutes straight, because a new "Stranger Things" blooper reel has arrived. Released during Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Sept. 24, the video highlights behind-the-scenes outtakes from the show's fourth season, and seeing the entire cast break character on set is enough to tide us over until its fifth and final installment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
IGN
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Watch the official trailer for Disney's 'Strange World,' starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Disney dropped the trailer for the new film "Strange World," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
thedigitalfix.com
A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024
There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months. Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for...
PopSugar
Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 as release date confirmed
Deadpool 3 has been officially announced and Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine. The actor last appeared as the X-Man in Logan, which was thought to be his last appearance as the clawed hero. Now, Wolverine's coming to the MCU. Reynolds made the announcement himself in a very goofy Twitter...
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Its Director Just Before Start of Filming
Bassam Tariq has announced his departure from the director’s chair on Marvel’s upcoming Blade. The film has been under consideration for a long time, but now, it’s down to the wire. The movie was nearly done with pre-production and heading towards the start of production soon. The film is currently scheduled for release in November of 2023, and that timeline is now up in the air. With the tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on, this could introduce some major problems, depending on how long it takes for everything to get moving from here.
PopSugar
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic spy caper that shot for sequels but ended up imploding gets out of the red on streaming
A glitzy, glamorous, star-studded spy caper set in one of the genre’s most iconic and beloved time periods reads as a license to print money, but audiences egregiously wound up turning their noses up at Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. instead. Despite boasting stellar reviews, a bevvy...
dexerto.com
Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender: Cast, plot, & everything we know
A live-action remake of the classic anime, Netflix will be bringing a brand new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Avatar: The Last Airbender made history as one of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved western animated television series ever. With its anime-influenced drawing style, cast of lovable characters, and balance...
PopSugar
Your "House of the Dragon" Character, According to Your Zodiac Sign
HBO is back with the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series "House of the Dragon," complete with all of the things that kept you hooked on "GOT" — dragons, sensual yet morally questionable passion, and intense battles to win the highly coveted Iron Throne. Based on the novel "Fire &...
ComicBook
Ready or Not's Samara Weaving to Star in Azrael From Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Writer
A trio of unsung heroes in the world of genre film are set to unite for the upcoming action-horror Azrael, with Deadline reporting that Ready or Not's Samara Weaving has been cast in the project, which was written by The Guest and Godzilla vs. Kong 2 scribe Simon Barrett and will be helmed by Cheap Thrills and The Haunting of Bly Manor director Evan Katz. No details have been released about what the film will explore, though given the diversity of adventures the trio have previously offered audiences, the new film will likely be an unexpected blend of multiple genres. Production on Azrael is set to begin next month.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: They/Them
There are a lot of subjects that have become insanely sensitive to talk about these days, and gender is one that usually hits the nerve of a lot of people. That could be why They/Them didn’t really strike it big with some folks, but it was interesting enough for quite a few folks to watch. Then again, it could have been the fact that Kevin Bacon was starring in it since he’s still a big draw. Whatever the case is, this movie did manage to get some attention since it does manage to hit the right buttons that tend to trigger people. From the moment the campers arrive, there’s a growing level of cringe that starts to build as Camp Whistler appears to welcome them in. The camp director appears less than genuine, and the other camp employees, well, it doesn’t look as though they’re ready to fall over themselves, making people feel comfortable in their own skin. If any viewer fails to see the veiled hostility within this movie, it’s easy to think that they might need to view the story through a different lens since the social commentary being used to fuel this movie is a bit obvious.
