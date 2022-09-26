ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry

House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Everyone — and We Mean Everyone — Breaks Character in the New "Stranger Things" Bloopers

Grab a slice of Surfer Boy pizza, pull up a seat, and prepare to laugh for four minutes straight, because a new "Stranger Things" blooper reel has arrived. Released during Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Sept. 24, the video highlights behind-the-scenes outtakes from the show's fourth season, and seeing the entire cast break character on set is enough to tide us over until its fifth and final installment.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Video Game
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast

There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
MOVIES
IGN

The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)

Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
MOVIES
msn.com

Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thedigitalfix.com

A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024

There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months. Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Selena Gomez's Taupe Nails Capture That Cozy Fall Feeling

Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor. Selena Gomez is channeling fall with her latest manicure. The actor's go-to manicurist revealed her most recent nail look, and if this doesn't get you in the fall spirit, we don't know what will. Captioning the photo, "Taupe for fall @selenagomez 🤎💅🏼 #ManiMonday #nailsbytombachik," celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik painted Gomez's nails an earthy taupe color and filed them into a square shape for a simple manicure that perfectly complements the most popular tones of the season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

11 of Our Favorite Picks From Outdoor Voices's OV Outdoors Fall Collection

There's no better time to hike and embrace the outdoors than the fall. As the leaves change color and the temperatures drop to a comforting cool, it's the perfect time for a trek or two. If you're on the hunt for stylish yet durable hiking gear, look no further than Outdoor Voices. The brand just revamped its OV Outdoors collection featuring new colorways and styles, just in time for those brisk autumn hikes. We love Outdoor Voices's quality leggings, and the famous Exercise Dress is an editor favorite. We've curated our top picks from the new OV Outdoors Collection ahead.
SHOPPING
Star 93.9

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Its Director Just Before Start of Filming

Bassam Tariq has announced his departure from the director’s chair on Marvel’s upcoming Blade. The film has been under consideration for a long time, but now, it’s down to the wire. The movie was nearly done with pre-production and heading towards the start of production soon. The film is currently scheduled for release in November of 2023, and that timeline is now up in the air. With the tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on, this could introduce some major problems, depending on how long it takes for everything to get moving from here.
MOVIES
PopSugar

How to Finally Outfit an Adult-Feeling Bedroom — With Decor That Matches

Most of us decorate our bedrooms one piece at a time. We pick up a bargain here, add a family heirloom there, and before we know it, the bedroom is filled with wonderful things that don't really work with one another. Sound familiar? It's a common issue, and if you're looking to streamline your room and make it all match, it's actually not that tricky.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dexerto.com

Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender: Cast, plot, & everything we know

A live-action remake of the classic anime, Netflix will be bringing a brand new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Avatar: The Last Airbender made history as one of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved western animated television series ever. With its anime-influenced drawing style, cast of lovable characters, and balance...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Your "House of the Dragon" Character, According to Your Zodiac Sign

HBO is back with the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series "House of the Dragon," complete with all of the things that kept you hooked on "GOT" — dragons, sensual yet morally questionable passion, and intense battles to win the highly coveted Iron Throne. Based on the novel "Fire &...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ready or Not's Samara Weaving to Star in Azrael From Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Writer

A trio of unsung heroes in the world of genre film are set to unite for the upcoming action-horror Azrael, with Deadline reporting that Ready or Not's Samara Weaving has been cast in the project, which was written by The Guest and Godzilla vs. Kong 2 scribe Simon Barrett and will be helmed by Cheap Thrills and The Haunting of Bly Manor director Evan Katz. No details have been released about what the film will explore, though given the diversity of adventures the trio have previously offered audiences, the new film will likely be an unexpected blend of multiple genres. Production on Azrael is set to begin next month.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: They/Them

There are a lot of subjects that have become insanely sensitive to talk about these days, and gender is one that usually hits the nerve of a lot of people. That could be why They/Them didn’t really strike it big with some folks, but it was interesting enough for quite a few folks to watch. Then again, it could have been the fact that Kevin Bacon was starring in it since he’s still a big draw. Whatever the case is, this movie did manage to get some attention since it does manage to hit the right buttons that tend to trigger people. From the moment the campers arrive, there’s a growing level of cringe that starts to build as Camp Whistler appears to welcome them in. The camp director appears less than genuine, and the other camp employees, well, it doesn’t look as though they’re ready to fall over themselves, making people feel comfortable in their own skin. If any viewer fails to see the veiled hostility within this movie, it’s easy to think that they might need to view the story through a different lens since the social commentary being used to fuel this movie is a bit obvious.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy