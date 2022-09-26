Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’
Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva poster released
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a month away and the hype train is at full speed. On Wednesday, an official poster was released for the upcoming boxing bout between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and MMA legend Anderson Silva, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.
Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal
Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal. It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th. The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose...
A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”
Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and he hopes he can retire with the promotion but isn’t ruling anything out. In the past few years, free agency in MMA has been much bigger with marquee free agents like Michael Chandler leaving Bellator to sign with the UFC while Eddie Alvarez departed the UFC to sign with ONE Championship, and Cris Cyborg left the UFC to sign with Bellator among others. To only add to that, Nate Diaz has now become a free agent and Poirier admits he will be paying close attention to how that plays out and what Diaz gets.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
Belal Muhammad Reveals Progress From Training With Khabib & Islam for UFC 280: ‘I Don’t Have To Worry’
Belal Muhammad seems to have found a new home in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp. The top-ranked welterweight contender is set to take on rising prospect Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Coming off his debut main event win over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his three-fight win streak. For Brady, it will be his chance to leapfrog his competition and move up in the rankings.
Jake Paul Teases MMA Announcement With Big Organization: ‘It Has To Do With Me Fighting’
Jake Paul has hinted at a big move away from boxing to MMA. YouTube sensation turned boxer Paul is scheduled to take on legendary mixed martial artist Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. After defeating former MMA champions, including Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Brutal, One-Punch Uppercut KO
MMA fighter Kale Moniz found his timing with his boxing in the third and final round to demolish Shane Torres at Fury FC 69 last Friday. Moniz and Torres battled on a 21-bout card in Dallas, TX. The two bantamweights looked to make a statement and potentially garner the attention of the UFC and other top promotions.
Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Wants Rematch With Viacheslav Datsik Depite 13-Second KO
A convicted rapist and a neo-Nazi step into a boxing ring. It sounds like the beginning of a crude joke, but it actually happened. Over the weekend, Russian organization Hardcore Boxing promoted a bout between Alexander Emelianenko, brother to heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko, and notorious white supremacist Viacheslav Datsik. The...
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE
In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW. According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.
WWE・
Watch: RIZIN Star Scores Stunning Last Second Submission in World Grand Prix
RIZIN fans were treated to a spectacular last-minute submission by Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinalist Seika Izawa. In the co-main event of RIZIN 38, Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the semifinal of the World Grand Prix tournament. The two women appeared to be evenly matched in the opening round, but as the second round progressed, Izawa began to take over. With mere seconds on the clock, Izawa who was threatening a triangle choke quickly switched to an arm bar. With the hold locked in, Svetkivska has no choice, but to tap.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0