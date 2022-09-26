ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC

Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion

A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
SkySports

Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's side avoid Nations League relegation despite defeat

Northern Ireland clinched Nations League survival despite losing 2-1 to Greece after Kosovo did them a favour by beating Cyprus 5-1. Ian Baraclough's side went behind to on-loan Hull striker Dimitrios Pelkas' goal after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error when coming to claim the ball, but bounced back quickly as Shayne Lavery dispatched Steven Davis' inch-perfect cross.
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
BBC

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder

A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England dilemmas before Qatar

Dates: Sunday, 20 November - Sunday, 18 December Venue: Qatar Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. England's game time before the World Cup ended with the drama of a fluctuating Nations League draw against Germany at Wembley. The match...
BBC

Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action

Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay. Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
Yardbarker

Watch: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead

Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points. The home side...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County

Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

Ukraine war: On the front line with troops in Kherson region

Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
BBC

Wales v Poland: Four charged over flares at match

Four people have been charged with possessing a firework or flare Wales' Nations League match against Poland. The arrests were made in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium where Poland fans were housed for Sunday's game. South Wales Police said the men, from Blackpool, Staines, Liverpool and Bridgewater will...
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
