BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion
A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
SkySports
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's side avoid Nations League relegation despite defeat
Northern Ireland clinched Nations League survival despite losing 2-1 to Greece after Kosovo did them a favour by beating Cyprus 5-1. Ian Baraclough's side went behind to on-loan Hull striker Dimitrios Pelkas' goal after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error when coming to claim the ball, but bounced back quickly as Shayne Lavery dispatched Steven Davis' inch-perfect cross.
SkySports
Jonny Evans exclusive: Northern Ireland defender set to win 100th cap against Greece in Nations League
It was the morning after one of Northern Ireland's most famous results and 18-year-old Jonny Evans was about to leave Belfast having been a surprise debutant at left-back in the 3-2 win over Spain. He was heading back to Manchester United, where he had yet to make a senior appearance,...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
BBC
Norway 0-2 Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores as visitors earn Nations League promotion
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored as Serbia beat Norway to clinch promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. Needing to win, Mitrovic slotted home Ivan Ilic's pass from 16 yards for his 50th Serbia goal, and sixth in his past four games. It was his 14th Nations League goal...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
BBC
Northern Ireland: 'Evans deflated but beleaguered Baraclough insists building continues'
Jonny Evans was so disappointed he forgot to hold on to his match shirt and instead swapped it with an opposition player. He didn't even bother going to try to retrieve it. This was not how the 100th appearance of one of Northern Ireland's greatest ever defenders was supposed to end.
BBC
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England dilemmas before Qatar
Dates: Sunday, 20 November - Sunday, 18 December Venue: Qatar Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. England's game time before the World Cup ended with the drama of a fluctuating Nations League draw against Germany at Wembley. The match...
BBC
Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action
Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay. Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
Yardbarker
Watch: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead
Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points. The home side...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Barking council boss given nearly £10k in West Ham tickets after studio deal
A town hall leader bidding to become an MP has accepted close to £10,000 worth of free Premier League tickets from a Los Angeles movie company after his council approved plans for its new film studios. Darren Rodwell, the Labour leader of the London borough of Barking and Dagenham,...
BBC
Ukraine war: On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
BBC
Wales v Poland: Four charged over flares at match
Four people have been charged with possessing a firework or flare Wales' Nations League match against Poland. The arrests were made in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium where Poland fans were housed for Sunday's game. South Wales Police said the men, from Blackpool, Staines, Liverpool and Bridgewater will...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
