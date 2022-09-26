ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

10 most-read orthopedic stories in September

From 10 orthopedic surgeons to know, to knee replacement technology expansion, here are the 10 most-read orthopedic stories from Becker's during September. 1. Endoscopic spine surgery is expected to become more popular for physicians in the next five years. 2. A California neurosurgeon pleaded guilty to accepting $3.3 million in...
2 orthopedic surgeons implement robotic knee surgery at Essentia Health

Robotic surgical assistant knee system Rosa has made its debut at Fargo, N.D.-based Essentia Health, according to a Sept. 28 report from Valley News. Orthopedic surgeons Sam Lindemeier, MD, and Roxanne Keene, MD, have been specially trained in the technology and have been using it for procedures since July. Rosa...
What's next for spine care? Notes from an expert

Long Island, N.Y.-based orthopedic spine surgeon Daniel Choi, MD, believes that the future of spine care not only lies in new technology, but in ASCs. Dr. Choi owns his own practice in New York, and is trained in minimally invasive surgical procedures. He completed his spine surgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School in Boston after receiving his doctorate at Chicago-based Northwestern University.
