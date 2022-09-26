Read full article on original website
10 most-read orthopedic stories in September
From 10 orthopedic surgeons to know, to knee replacement technology expansion, here are the 10 most-read orthopedic stories from Becker's during September. 1. Endoscopic spine surgery is expected to become more popular for physicians in the next five years. 2. A California neurosurgeon pleaded guilty to accepting $3.3 million in...
Dr. Sanjay Pratap Singh appointed Allina Health Neuroscience Spine and Pain Institute president
Allina Health has appointed Sanjay Pratap Singh, MD, as the new president of the Neuroscience Spine and Pain Institute, according to a Sept. 27 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Singh will join the institute on Dec. 6 after serving as professor and chairman at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb., since 2010.
2 orthopedic surgeons implement robotic knee surgery at Essentia Health
Robotic surgical assistant knee system Rosa has made its debut at Fargo, N.D.-based Essentia Health, according to a Sept. 28 report from Valley News. Orthopedic surgeons Sam Lindemeier, MD, and Roxanne Keene, MD, have been specially trained in the technology and have been using it for procedures since July. Rosa...
What's next for spine care? Notes from an expert
Long Island, N.Y.-based orthopedic spine surgeon Daniel Choi, MD, believes that the future of spine care not only lies in new technology, but in ASCs. Dr. Choi owns his own practice in New York, and is trained in minimally invasive surgical procedures. He completed his spine surgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School in Boston after receiving his doctorate at Chicago-based Northwestern University.
