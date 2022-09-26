ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taKmh_0iB7KnDF00

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, September 26th, 2022 03:00

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.

Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy Arlington Police Department

On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring.

Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown.

"Our hearts are broken," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones. "Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time."

Kennedy was in Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25. The department's Peer Support team was made available to his fellow recruits and the training staff.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Comments / 16

Justice for all
2d ago

Thank for your services RIP our condolences to his family.

Reply(1)
12
Related
wbap.com

Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a Police recruit Officer. According to APD, Recruit Marquis Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25. He was pronounced dead by medical staff on Sunday, September 25. The cause of his death is under investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police investigating related robberies near Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police are investigating two robberies that took place near Regents Park earlier this month.Police said that the two incidents took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at about 7:40 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at about 7:50 p.m. and believe they were carried out by the same people.In both cases, victims wearing jewelry were approached by a black sedan with a heavy-set white female passenger and male driver.The woman then exited the car and began speaking to the victims as she approached them. She gestured as if to give the victims something before grabbing their jewelry and trying to steal it.In both cases, the victims were able to call for help, causing the suspects to flee before they could get their jewelry. However, both victims suffered minor injuries.Frisco police ask that people keep an eye out for suspicious activity and contact them if they see anything.Additionally, they ask anyone with information about the incidents to call them at (972) 292-6010, submit the tip anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411, or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department is laid to rest

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jones
CBS DFW

Police: 2 arrested after tying up, burglarizing elderly woman in Murphy

MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.
MURPHY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary

MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Recruit
CBS DFW

Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene. Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Involving an Officer

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning. Dallas Police have released few details other than to confirm the shooting took place on the 10300 block of Shiloh Road. The severity of injuries and who has been shot by whom has not been confirmed by police.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Faces Charges After Firing Rifle Outside Apartments, Targeting Police

A man firing a rifle in a Southeast Arlington apartment complex Tuesday night fired on police officers before being taken into custody and referred for a mental health evaluation. Arlington Police said they were called to the Trinity Trace Apartments on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive at about...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues

Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
154K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy