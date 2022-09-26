ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Gas Leak#Business Industry#Linus Business#Danish#Bornholm#Russian#German#The Nord Stream 2#Nord Stream 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Denmark issues warning after Nord Stream 2 gas leak in Baltic Sea

Denmark has issued a warning to ships after a gas leak from the pipeline connecting Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea.The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm.The pipeline runs 1,230 kilometers (764 miles) from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It is completed and filled with gas, but gas has never been imported through it, dpa reported.The cause of the detected leak wasn't immediately clear.The Danish energy agency said in a statement that the country’s maritime authority has issued a navigation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine's foreign minister slams Germany over arms supplies

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware.
POLITICS
AFP

In Bulgaria, Russophiles celebrate Putin

Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. - 'Like loving your sister'- Unlike in most other European countries, regular pro-Russian rallies have been held alongside pro-Ukrainian gatherings.
PROTESTS
Benzinga

Watch: Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Cause 1-Km Of Gas Bubbles In Baltic Sea; Germany, Denmark, Sweden Allege Sabotage

A video released on Tuesday by Denmark's armed forces showed gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. What Happened: The video by the Danish army showed that the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over one kilometer in diameter. It noted Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, and Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy