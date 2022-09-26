Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla Chemical Depot renamed for former Major General
SALEM, Ore. — The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed on September 29 to honor former Major General Raymond F. Rees. The ceremony and installation on the 29 will officially rename the army depot as the Raymond F. Rees Training Center. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman who served...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City council has full agenda
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets this evening at 7 at the Hermiston Community Center. At the end of the meeting the council will adjourn and then convene as the Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency with a single item on that agenda. In the regular meeting, the council will...
Multiple Pasco properties listed on WA State Historic Register
PASCO, Wash. — “At that time, if you were black, you lived on the east side – you didn’t live in Kennewick, you didn’t live in Richland,” Vanis Daniels, of Pasco said. As Daniels stood outside the Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
nbcrightnow.com
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
RELATED PEOPLE
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla receives $1.4M for local business growth
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1.4 million in grant funding to Umatilla, Oregon to boost local business growth and opportunity. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which focuses on helping coal communities recover from the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick
Benton County officials are investigating.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Red Cross volunteer waits for Hurricane Ian evacuees
PERRY, Fla. — A Richland resident is waiting for Hurricane Ian evacuees to arrive at a Red Cross shelter in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Aaron Holloway is a Red Cross veteran volunteer who has traveled to help before. Holloway was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
yaktrinews.com
Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Comments / 1