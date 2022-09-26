ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Hawks, Thunder Trade

Just one day after the 2022 NBA Media Days, the league has a trade on the books. Oklahoma City is sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this trade.
Chet Holmgren
ESPN

Timetable on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's knee still TBD

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, it attacked in the offseason. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
ClutchPoints

‘I believe in this team’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s strong take on Thunder heading into 2022 season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was easily the best Oklahoma City Thunder player in the 2021-22 NBA season, so most Thunder fans’ eyes will be on him whenever the team plays. However, they will have to wait a little longer before he sees action in the upcoming campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee issue he sustained in the offseason. Nevertheless, Thunder fans will not have to worry about his long-term commitment to the team, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubling down on his belief that Oklahoma City will soon turn the corner.
