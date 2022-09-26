ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

tartaruga feliz’s playful AI animations encapsulate dream-like energy

Tartaruga feliz explores the intersection between artwork and ai. Combining her ardour for spirituality, illustration, and expertise, Brazilian illustrator Tartaruga Feliz presents her experimental collection of digital artworks, animated utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and Pleiades. The illustrated gifs discover power, psychology, and self-awareness, impressed by a playful sense of youthfulness. Rendering dream-like photographs in a considerably ‘naïve’ and eccentric illustration type, the artworks specific emotive brushstrokes of paint and ink, and coarse marks of charcoal that are delivered to life with the assistance of expertise. Rhythmic motions seamlessly meld varied frames collectively, reworking initially distorted and indistinguishable depictions to slowly reveal curious types of faces and animals.
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

Fluffy Run: A simple offline game has gotten Android

Have you ever puzzled what it will be prefer to cowl a automobile with blue fur? Good luck! We hope that not as a result of Fluffy Run is doing it for you. This new racing sport that solely makes use of Android units guarantees a minimalistic, enjoyable journey. Fluffy...
VIDEO GAMES
daystech.org

Galaxy S23 Ultra Goes Thicky-Thick

Earlier this week, we bought our first potential take a look at the Galaxy S23+, a telephone that shouldn’t be official from the Samsung camp till someday in Q1 of 2023. That’s fairly a methods away, however because of what we assume is Samsung sending product dimensions to accent makers and the existence of CAD renders, we’re additionally getting our first potential take a look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Oculus#The Quest#Stress#Boneworks#Video Game
daystech.org

Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android • TechCrunch

The refresh additionally brings an improved composer, in addition to higher tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer learn receipts. The social community can be introducing enhancements to the interface’s scrolling efficiency and responsiveness. Now, when Android customers open their DMs, they are going to now not see...
INTERNET
daystech.org

Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet

Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
daystech.org

How to Set Up Focus Mode on Android and iOS

Here’s a pleasant little addition for iOS customers: you possibly can set specifics inside a few apps for every time the cellphone slips into Focus. For occasion, if you happen to’d somewhat not have your work calendar yelling at you in the course of the weekend, select the choice to Filter Calendars and choose the calendars you wish to snooze. You may also select whether or not iOS must be in Dark or Light mode. And there’s a Low Power Mode if you happen to’re establishing a Focus profile for a hike and also you don’t wish to put on out your battery whereas ignoring the world.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy