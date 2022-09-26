ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more

Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Pixel 7 Pro#The Google Pixel 7#Yr#Obsidian
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
BUSINESS
daystech.org

Apple cheekily takes credit for Android Messages fix

Apple has cheekily sought to take the credit score for the brand new iMessage reactions showing in Messages on Android telephones, regardless of it being a Google characteristic. Marques Brownlee affiliate David Imel has drawn consideration to an merchandise listed on Apple’s “New features available with iOS 16” web page....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
daystech.org

Scylla Ad Fraud Attack on iOS and Android Users Halted by Apple and Google

The Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at Human recognized a brand new wave of cyberattacks involving using malicious functions towards iOS and Android customers. The alarming truth is that these contaminated apps boast tens of millions of downloads. The excellent news is that the assault has been halted by...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump

Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year

It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners

The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Microsoft SwiftKey on iOS is Leaving the Apple App Store — Could You Still Use it?

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Attendees look at a model new iPhone 14 Pro throughout an Apple particular occasion on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the brand new iPhone 14 in addition to new variations of the Apple Watch, together with the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost model of the favored timepiece that may begin at $249.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S23 leak teases a disappointing charging spec

It’s been a week full of disappointing rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s battery. First, it was that the smartphone will be seeing an ever-so-slight five% increase in battery size, which likely will be completely unnoticeable to most of its user base. Today, a new leak revealed that the S23 will only support 25W wired charging.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

What to expect from the Google Pixel launch event

We’re getting even closer to the launch of the Pixel 7 phone and Pixel Watch, with Google’s fall launch event set to take place on Thursday, October 6th, at 10AM ET. While we have an idea of what to expect, Google may still have a few surprises in store. Here’s everything we’re looking forward to at the upcoming Google Pixel event.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

These Awesome Photos of the Milky Way Were Taken on an iPhone 14 Pro

One iPhone 14 rumor that by no means panned out was some kind of astrophotography function, however that hasn’t stopped customers from showcasing simply what the digital camera on iPhone 14 Pro fashions can do when pointed on the evening sky. These incredible photographs shared by MacRumors forum member...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy