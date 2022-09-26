Over the years, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) has established itself as the reference organization dedicated to the promotion of open source. Founded in February 1998 by Bruce Perens and Eric S. Raymond, it has been the main guarantor of these licenses for more than 20 years. However, everything is changing by leaps and bounds and even more so in technology. OSI will soon experience a revolution in the very DNA of the organization: it will also will address non-open source licenses and the role of AI in software development.

