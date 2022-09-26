Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems
Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
techunwrapped.com
The Open Source Initiative will also bet on AI and machine learning
Over the years, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) has established itself as the reference organization dedicated to the promotion of open source. Founded in February 1998 by Bruce Perens and Eric S. Raymond, it has been the main guarantor of these licenses for more than 20 years. However, everything is changing by leaps and bounds and even more so in technology. OSI will soon experience a revolution in the very DNA of the organization: it will also will address non-open source licenses and the role of AI in software development.
Lumafield Raises $35M, Announces Updates to its Affordable Desktop CT Scanner
X-ray CT technology developer, Lumafield, recently raised $35 million in a Series B round led by Spark Capital. Lumafield says it has developed the the world's first accessible x-ray CT scanner for engineers. The startup says the scanners and its cloud-based software can help companies solve tough engineering challenges at every stage of the product development process. Scott Johnston, co-founder and head of engineering at Lumafield, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
International Business Times
How Crisis, Connection And The Cloud Inspired The Creation Of Cira Apps' SaaS Software
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
todaynftnews.com
Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security
Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
Dev without Ops - Why we are building The Vercel for Backend
When I started my career as a developer, my continuous integration workflow looked like this:. My internet connection was slow, but it only took a few seconds to "deploy" my PHP application. I was new to programming, but I was able to get my code into "production" in just a few seconds. It was a great feeling to see my first website live on the internet. I have to admit, testing wasn't really automated, but my human CD pipeline was fast and reliable.
marktechpost.com
A Primer on Data Labeling Approaches To Building Real-World Machine Learning Applications
In computer vision and machine learning operations, data labeling is an essential part of the overall workflow. For reference, data labeling is the process by which raw images, video, or audio files are identified and annotated individually for machine learning models, which in turn use that data to make predictions that can be applied to the real world. For example, a correctly labeled dataset for a self-driving car can help a model distinguish between a stop sign or a pedestrian, but if mislabeled, it can have catastrophic consequences.
daystech.org
Leaked CAD images show Meta Quest 3 and its technical features
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. We’ve received the primary stable leaks about Meta Quest 3’s design and tech, they usually maintain just a few surprises. The leaks as soon as once more come...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy
Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
daystech.org
Breaking the myths of Zero Trust model and understanding how it can protect your organization
One of the newest buzzwords within the cyber safety trade is a ‘Zero Trust’ safety mannequin. In quick, a zero-trust mannequin mainly means you don’t depart any room for errors in any respect and don’t belief anybody or something. Owing to a hybrid office led by...
bitcoinist.com
Decentralized Data Warehouse Space and Time Raises $20 Million And Launches On Microsoft Azure Soon
Bridging the gap between real-world data and smart contracts remains an intriguing proposition. Space and Time, recently securing $20 million in funding from Microsoft’s M12 and investors such as Polygon, Fellows Fund, Mysten Labs, MarketAcross and others. The project aims to Bridge the gap between enterprise database data and...
daystech.org
Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse
RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ introduced the brand new all-in-one digital actuality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfy becoming, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) SupposeReality™ VRX options pancake optics and full coloration, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for blended actuality (MR) purposes. The SupposeReality VRX can also be supported by a full suite of end-to-end providers to assist companies obtain speed-to-solution and understand return on funding quicker.
daystech.org
Samsung One UI 5.0 is going to complement Apple’s iOS 16 feature
It appears that Samsung needs to introduce a profitable characteristic of Apples iOS 16 within the new One UI 5.0 interface. According to some experiences, the Korea-based large has already examined a brand new lock display screen characteristic within the beta model of the interface. One UI 5.0 customers can...
daystech.org
How VR and AR Are Infiltrating Industries from Aviation to Fashion [Thoughts After Dark]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — on daily basis, we publish the most recent information and evaluation to maintain our readers updated on what’s occurring in trade. Sign up here to get the day’s prime tales delivered straight to your inbox. When I used to be youthful, I...
daystech.org
Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners
The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
daystech.org
Is Design Becoming A Writer’s Medium? Meet The AI Creators Changing Creativity Forever
We consider design as a talent for people who find themselves gifted at utilizing paintbrushes. But because the age of synthetic intelligence (AI) design dawns, it may be good immediate writers who make the very best work. 160over90’s Leroyson Figueira tracked down a number of the greatest AI creators within the enterprise to ask how their unbelievable pictures come to be.
