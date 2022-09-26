ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.15 to $66.80.

The casino operator gained ground on reports that the gambling haven of Macao will ease some travel restrictions starting in November.

Atlas Corp., up 43 cents to $13.95.

A consortium of companies raised its buyout offer for the asset management company.

PG&E Corp., up 14 cents to $12.75.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $5.01 to $181.58.

The generator maker announced the release of a new portable power station.

Amazon.com Inc., up $1.37 to $115.15.

The internet retailer announced a two-day sale on certain items for Prime members in October.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.17 to $31.90.

The White House is announcing an initiative that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets.

Best Buy Co., down $3.46 to $65.32.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending slipped as recession fears grow.

Tronox Holdings Plc., down 21 cents to $11.28.

The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third quarter.

