Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Fay Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for failure to yield, after a crash at Route 135 and Fay Road on Sunday night. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Waverley Street and Fay Road. There were no injuries. Framingham Police spokesperson said one driver was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Cite Driver in A Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police issued a citation to a driver after a Sunday afternoon crash at A Street and Concord Street. The crash happened at 1:09 p.m. on September 25. No one was injured in the 2-vehicle crash, said Police. One driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
WCVB

DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
#Framingham Police
MassLive.com

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, accused of stabbing WRTA bus driver, held without bail

The man accused of stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver in May was held without bail following an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder or maim and mayhem, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Downtown Framingham Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a downtown Framingham store on Friday afternoon, September 23. The larceny was reported at 2:12 p.m. at East Fix at 84 Concord Street in Framingham. “A woman picked up a cell phone that was fixed at...
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Purse Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering of a vehicle on Route 135, in which a pocketbook was stolen. The incident was reported at 3:54 p.m. at 584 Waverley Street on Sunday, September 25. Framingham Police said a purse was stolen from the vehicle. “No signs of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.

The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

