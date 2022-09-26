Read full article on original website
52-year-old Worcester man dies following Oxford motorcycle, truck crash
OXFORD — A 52-year-old Worcester man has died following a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. The motorcyclist, Keith W. Mattei, succumbed to his injuries, the Worcester District Attorney's office said Wednesday. He passed away Tuesday evening at UMass Memorial Medical Center. On Sunday, police responded...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Fay Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for failure to yield, after a crash at Route 135 and Fay Road on Sunday night. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Waverley Street and Fay Road. There were no injuries. Framingham Police spokesperson said one driver was...
Police Cite Driver in A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police issued a citation to a driver after a Sunday afternoon crash at A Street and Concord Street. The crash happened at 1:09 p.m. on September 25. No one was injured in the 2-vehicle crash, said Police. One driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle...
Framingham Police: Potential Suspect identified in Motor Vehicle Breakins
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police spokesperson said a possible suspect has been identified in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering over the weekend. The vehicle breaking & entering was reported at 9:29 a.m. on September 24 at 9 Winthrop Terrace. Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and nothing...
Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington highway for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that police said abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer. A search that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning ended after 7:00 p.m. once the 54-year-old...
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Motorcyclist Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On School Street In Boylston: Police
A motorcyclist has died from a single-vehicle crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on School Street in Boylston just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Boylston Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. Initial investigation...
Dashaun Stokes-Sims, accused of stabbing WRTA bus driver, held without bail
The man accused of stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver in May was held without bail following an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder or maim and mayhem, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Downtown Framingham Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a downtown Framingham store on Friday afternoon, September 23. The larceny was reported at 2:12 p.m. at East Fix at 84 Concord Street in Framingham. “A woman picked up a cell phone that was fixed at...
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Police: Thieves Steal 40 Rims From Framingham Auto Parts Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering and a theft at an auto parts store over the weekend. A1 Used Auto Parts at 115 Beaver Street reported the theft at 3:14 p.m. on September 24. The locking mechanism to the store was broken, and it is...
Framingham Police: Purse Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering of a vehicle on Route 135, in which a pocketbook was stolen. The incident was reported at 3:54 p.m. at 584 Waverley Street on Sunday, September 25. Framingham Police said a purse was stolen from the vehicle. “No signs of...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.
The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
Reported bomb threat prompts early dismissal at Fitchburg school
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A reported bomb threat at a Fitchburg school prompted an early dismissal Wednesday morning, officials say. Fitchburg Public Schools said in a statement they received a notice of a bomb threat at Fitchburg High School and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution. The...
Evaluation expected soon for man charged with fatal stabbing in Worcester restaurant
WORCESTER — An evaluation of the mental fitness of Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant, is expected within the next two to three weeks, his lawyer said Monday. Robert M. Griffin, Asencio’s lawyer, said Monday in Worcester...
