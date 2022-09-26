ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
whowhatwear

I'm a Shopping Specialist—7 Fall Trends I'm Buying From Nordstrom for Under $150

As Who What Wear’s senior fashion market editor, shopping specialist, and Nordstrom devotee, it’s my job (and my pleasure!) to unearth some of the coolest, new sartorial gems to hit the multi-brand retailer—and share the crème de la crème of picks with you, our dear readers. This season, Nordstrom is brimming with some of fall’s biggest trends guaranteed to elevate and add a fashion-forward touch to your new-season wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for an of-the-moment leather jacket, this season’s must-have relaxed jeans or trend-forward preppy loafers, below I’m sharing the biggest fall trends that you can score at Nordstrom for (drumroll, please) under-$150. Keep scrolling for the coolest affordable Nordy finds that will keep you altogether on-trend this fall and winter.
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Us Weekly

6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.  Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Nordstrom Rack—These New Finds Are Very Chic

Trust me, I love a good Nordstrom moment. I routinely find wardrobe staples for myself when browsing the retailer. I also always uncover fresh finds to recommend to you, dear readers, with my work as a shopping editor. On that note, I also adore a Nordstrom Rack moment for amazing discounted finds. (I buy a lot of accessories there.) And yes, I’m here to bring you a curation of chic items I recently found while scrolling through the new additions at the Rack.
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman

The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Chic in Celine Pants & Strappy Sandals at Milan Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted sightseeing in the city of Milan. The supermodel traveled to the Italian city to attend different shows at Milan Fashion Week. While strolling through the Italian city, Ratajkowski sported a pair of low-rise white trousers by Celine that had chain imprint designs in gold. The piece is part of Celine’s Spring 2004 Ready-to-Wear collection with Michael Kors’ signature. To complete the look, she wore a cropped turtleneck top, giving a modern spin to the outfit. As for footwear, the supermodel slipped on strappy black sandals. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up...
Footwear News

Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put All Of The Trendiest Fall Shoes In One Spot—And Some Styles Are Shocking

In fashion, sometimes it’s good to get a little push in the direction of what’s trending. Try as we might to keep up with all of TikTok’s viral fashion favorites, there simply isn’t enough time in the day to jot down everything. So, we’re sending a big debt of gratitude to Nordstrom because they just put *every* trending fall shoe in one place. After scrolling through thousands of options, we’ve determined the 10 best stylish shoes at Nordstrom. Tysm for our saved sanity, Nordy. After checking out all of these popular pieces, there are a few clear front runners when it...
