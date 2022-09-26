Read full article on original website
Eater
Slab BBQ and Nomadic Beerworks Join Forces to Open a New Barbecue and Bar in Sunset Valley
Austin barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ and brewery Nomadic Beerworks opening a new barbecue and bar together this fall. The new Slab BBQ and Nomadic Outpost will be found in Sunset Valley at 6218 Brodie Lane starting Wednesday, October 19. The new restaurant will feature Slab BBQ’s barbecue sandwich menu,...
Eater
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
Simply Ramen and Gyoza now open in Bee Cave
Simply Ramen and Gyoza, a new Vietnamese and Asian cuisine restaurant, opened in Bee Cave on Sept. 23. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Simply Ramen and Gyoza is a Vietnamese and Asian cuisine-style restaurant that opened Sept. 23 at 12918 Shops Parkway, Ste. 300, Bee Cave. Several of its featured menu...
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
The Groove offers the San Marcos community good food, good people, good vibes
The Groove opened Sept. 17 at 2626 Hunter Road, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park owners have started a new venture called The Groove at 2626 Hunter Road, San Marcos. The Groove opened Sept. 17, though Groovy Eats Meal Prep has been in...
Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore dealer Clement's Paint now serving Northwest Austin area
The Northwest Austin location of Clement's Paint opened Sept. 1, making it the company's seventh store in the Austin area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Clement’s Paint—a family-owned, independent business—opened its seventh Austin-area store in Northwest Austin on Sept. 1. As Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore Dealer, Clement’s Paint offers paint,...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Good Neighbors Fest draws all-ages Austin crowd
Local businesses took part in Good Neighbors Fest on Sept. 27 at St. Marks Meadows in Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival, was held Sept. 24 at St. Mark United Methodist Church’s wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. The festival offered game tables and conversation areas to create connections between neighbors and businesses. Attendees also browsed through local vendor booths and enjoyed live music, family-friendly activities and a petting zoo.
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene
Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
You Can Get Lost In A Massive Corn Maze And Sunflower Field In Central Texas This Fall
While your bucket list for the falling leaves season may already be filled to the brim, you better squeeze in another activity because we found another spot for you to visit. Barton Hill Farms near Austin is throwing a fall festival this season with a massive corn maze to explore and probably get lost in. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities await you in this autumn wonderland.
Austin business owner rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Austin business owner decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Deirdre Sullivan owns Thrift Land in South Austin and lives. Her family has owned the thrift store in south Austin for more than 25 years. She said this is the third...
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Nelly performing at Longhorn City Limits before UT game
The concert is free and Nelly is scheduled to take the stage at the LBJ Lawn at 5 p.m. The lawn will open at 3. An opening act will be announced at a later date.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
Austin chef named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People
He's also a James Beard Award recipient.
