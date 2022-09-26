ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Simply Ramen and Gyoza now open in Bee Cave

Simply Ramen and Gyoza, a new Vietnamese and Asian cuisine restaurant, opened in Bee Cave on Sept. 23. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Simply Ramen and Gyoza is a Vietnamese and Asian cuisine-style restaurant that opened Sept. 23 at 12918 Shops Parkway, Ste. 300, Bee Cave. Several of its featured menu...
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Pflugerville, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Star, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Good Neighbors Fest draws all-ages Austin crowd

Local businesses took part in Good Neighbors Fest on Sept. 27 at St. Marks Meadows in Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival, was held Sept. 24 at St. Mark United Methodist Church’s wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. The festival offered game tables and conversation areas to create connections between neighbors and businesses. Attendees also browsed through local vendor booths and enjoyed live music, family-friendly activities and a petting zoo.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Daiquiris#To Go#Texas State University#Food Drink#Ste#A6#Texas State#The University Star
Community Impact Austin

Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene

Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Narcity USA

You Can Get Lost In A Massive Corn Maze And Sunflower Field In Central Texas This Fall

While your bucket list for the falling leaves season may already be filled to the brim, you better squeeze in another activity because we found another spot for you to visit. Barton Hill Farms near Austin is throwing a fall festival this season with a massive corn maze to explore and probably get lost in. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities await you in this autumn wonderland.
BASTROP, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy