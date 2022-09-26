Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian can't keep her hands off Travis after he 'fell in love at the rock show'
Despite her busy schedule, Kourtney has not forgotten her ‘tour wife’ role. She has been accompanying her hubby Travis Barker for his gigs and loving every minute of it. Kourtney Kardashian is also teasing her husband ‘fell in love at the rock show’. Kourtney Kardashian is...
Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Effortless Style On Instagram
Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show off her style when she rocked a Burberry look to perfection.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Look: Christie Brinkley Shares Throwback to Momentous SI Swimsuit Photoshoot With Her Daughters
SI Swimsuit Model Christie Brinkley shared the sweetest post to celebrate her two girls on National Daughters Day on Sunday, Sept. 25. She threw it back to when she, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook posed together for SI Swimsuit in 2017. "I have two daughters, so I feel double...
Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs
Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
realitytitbit.com
Bonnie Barber remembered on Sister Wives, Meri said she exuded 'love, peace and joy'
TLC’s Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children. The show has been airing since 2010 and over the years, the cast has endured many changes. After being married for over two decades, Christine and Kody split. This wasn’t the only hardship...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Fitted Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Stiletto Heels
Kim Kardashian had a glistening moment at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty on Sept. 24. The businesswoman was sparkling head to toe as she arrived struggling to walk into the designer brand’s event this weekend. In a video shared by her former assistant and close friend Steph Shep, Kardashian...
Comments / 0