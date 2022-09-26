ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Introduces Resolution for Mary Church Terrell Day

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqxq4_0iB7Beab00

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution recognizing the achievements of the late civil rights and feminist leader Mary Church Terrell by supporting the designation of Sept. 23, 2022, as Mary Church Terrell Day.

Terrell, the daughter of Robert Reed Church, a wealthy Black businessman in Memphis, moved to the District in 1887 to become a teacher at a school that later became known as Dunbar Senior High School. Norton is a graduate of Dunbar.

Terrell became one of the first Black women to graduate from college and was the first Black woman appointed to the D.C. Board of Education. She co-founded the NAACP and the National Association of Colored Women.

“Mary Church Terrell is well-known for the battles she fought in the District of Columbia to demand a more equal America for Black women,” Norton said. “Her education empowered her to speak against the flaws of segregation and voter suppression. Our history books are littered with the accomplishment of men, but not enough of women, who like Mary Church Terrell, worked to change the world.”

The resolution can be found on Norton’s website.

Comments / 0

D.C. Council At-Large Candidates Discuss Public Safety

The wave of ongoing gun violence that continues in the District has emerged as a primary campaign issue for those candidates running for the two at-large D.C. Council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. The post D.C. Council At-Large Candidates Discuss Public Safety appeared first on The Washington Informer.
POLITICS
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

