Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
NBA World Reacts To The Hawks, Thunder Trade

Just one day after the 2022 NBA Media Days, the league has a trade on the books. Oklahoma City is sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this trade.
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Timetable on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's knee still TBD

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, it attacked in the offseason. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.
Thunder acquire former first-round pick in trade

The Oklahoma City own a yacht-load of future first-round picks, but now they are adding a former first-round pick to the mix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless and a second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks. Oklahoma City will be sending back guard Vit Krejci in return.
Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
‘I believe in this team’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s strong take on Thunder heading into 2022 season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was easily the best Oklahoma City Thunder player in the 2021-22 NBA season, so most Thunder fans’ eyes will be on him whenever the team plays. However, they will have to wait a little longer before he sees action in the upcoming campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee issue he sustained in the offseason. Nevertheless, Thunder fans will not have to worry about his long-term commitment to the team, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubling down on his belief that Oklahoma City will soon turn the corner.
