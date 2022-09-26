Pistons Training Camp Injury Notes

The Pistons are getting closer and closer to training camp but a few guys are working through some stuff.

The Pistons announced their medical update today ahead of training camp. Most of the Pistons will be participating in training camp, however, it was revealed that three players, all acquired this summer, will either be out or have limited participation.

DETROIT PISTONS MEDICAL UPDATE

The Detroit Pistons announced today the following player health updates as the team enters training camp:

Alec Burks is expected to miss the start of training camp while he continues rehabilitation for a navicular fracture. His status will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Kevin Knox II (right gastroc strain) and Nerlens Noel (reconditioning/plantar faciitis) will see limited participation at the beginning of training camp as they rehab and work towards full participation.