ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons Training Camp Injury Notes

By Vinayak Swaroop
All Pistons
All Pistons
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4vYH_0iB7BVaw00

The Pistons are getting closer and closer to training camp but a few guys are working through some stuff.

The Pistons announced their medical update today ahead of training camp. Most of the Pistons will be participating in training camp, however, it was revealed that three players, all acquired this summer, will either be out or have limited participation.

DETROIT PISTONS MEDICAL UPDATE

The Detroit Pistons announced today the following player health updates as the team enters training camp:

Alec Burks is expected to miss the start of training camp while he continues rehabilitation for a navicular fracture. His status will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Kevin Knox II (right gastroc strain) and Nerlens Noel (reconditioning/plantar faciitis) will see limited participation at the beginning of training camp as they rehab and work towards full participation.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kevin Knox#Nba
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Pistons

All Pistons

Detroit, MI
196
Followers
120
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, notes and analysis on the Detroit Pistons

 https://www.si.com/nba/pistons

Comments / 0

Community Policy